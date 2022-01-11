MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown, under pressure to get more out of his offense after three seasons of struggling, pulled the trigger midday Monday and hired former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell to take over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
One of the most prolific quarterbacks in NCAA history under Mike Leach in his Air Raid system, Harrell had spent the past three years as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at USC.
That staff is currently under reconstruction with former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley taking over, making Harrell available.
The move might also pay an even bigger dividend as national football writer Pete Thamel tweeted Monday that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal, a move that seems to signal that as expected Riley will get a commitment from his freshman sensation with the Sooners, Caleb Williams.
It also opens up the possibility, strictly speculation at this point, that Harrell might bring Dart along with him. Rivals.com had Dart rated as the No. 5 dual threat quarterback out of high school last year.
Dart was expected to contend for the starting job at USC this season.
Harrell agreed to a three-year with a $600,000 salary the first year, $800,000 the second year and $850,000 the third year.
Brown's offensive staff has undergone changes.
Gerad Parker, who was offensive coordinator, now becomes co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach while Chad Scott becomes run-game coordinator and running backs coach.
There was no announcement as to the status of Sean Reagan, who had been serving as quarterbacks coach, but he remains on the staff.
Monday morning, tight ends coach Travis Trickett tweeted his farewell to WVU fans, players and staff. He is headed to South Florida as offensive coordinator.
Brown admitted the performance of the offense in his third season, which ended with a 6-7 record, had troubled him and responsibility for the performance of the offense.
"Since the end of the season, I have spent time reflecting on the program and take responsibility, knowing we have to be better offensively," Brown said in the school's announcement of Harrell's hiring. "I've been serving in dual role as offensive coordinator and head coach, and we need to bring in another voice for the offense.
"Having Graham as the offensive coordinator and working with Gerad as the No. 2 lead in the offensive room, as he has done, will make us a better, more-efficient offense and move us in the direction we need to head. In turn, that will allow me to be a more effective CEO of the Mountaineer football program."
Brown spoke to Harrell's assets, especially as a play caller and quarterback coach.
"I have followed Graham's playing and coaching career for quite some time, and there's no question he is a talented coach with a bright future," he said. "He has a successful track record as a play caller, has done an outstanding job of developing quarterbacks and is proven winner. His character, competitiveness and positive energy is a great fit for our program. He brings Power 5 coaching experience and an extensive knowledge of the Big 12."
Under Harrell last year, USC was No. 17 in the nation in passing offense with 298.3 yards a game (WVU was No. 56 at 247.4 yards a game); No. 17 in red zone offense (WVU was tied for 18th at 90.0%); No, 20 in third down efficiency (WVU No. 68) and No. 24 in total offense with 443.9 yards per game (WVU was No. 87 at 371.3 yards per game).
Harrell developed true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis into a Freshman All-American and the PAC-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, completing 71.9% of his passes, an NCAA freshman record. He passed for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns and threw for 515 yards against rival UCLA.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was a Biletnikoff Award finalist and was among the Top 20 in the nation in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Under head coach Mike Leach at Texas Tech, Harrell shattered records from 2005 to 2008. He finished his career with an NCAA record 134 touchdown passes, the second-most career yards in NCAA history at 15,793. He had an NCAA record 21 games of 400-plus yards passing and three 4,000-yard seasons.
He was an All-American and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2008 after passing for 5,111 yards and throwing 45 TDs with just nine interceptions.
He played for his father, Sam, at Ennis High, throwing for Texas career records of 12,532 yards and 167 touchdowns. He led Ennis to the state Class 4A title as a 2001 sophomore. As a senior in 2003, he set state records for season passing yards, completions and touchdowns (4,825, 334, 67).
Inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2020, Harrell earned his bachelor's degree in history from Texas Tech in 2007.
Harrell, and his wife, Brittney, have a 6-year-old son, Hawk and a daughter, Mia. Harrell’s brother, Clark, played quarterback at Tulsa (2007) and Abilene Christian (2008-10); Clark and his other brother, Zac, are now high school football coaches in Texas.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.