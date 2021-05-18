MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources has received a multimillion-dollar grant from Halliburton Landmark to purchase energy and exploration software.
The in-kind grant includes 200 licenses and maintenance for multiple Halliburton software products that focus on geoscience, drilling, economics, production, reservoir management and seismic processing. The company’s three-year gift bolsters instruction, scholarship and research within WVU's Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering.
“Halliburton software is widely utilized in the oil and gas industry, and this generous grant will help ensure that our students graduate with the most up-to-date skills and experience with the right technology to join the workforce and have an immediate impact,” said Samuel Ameri, professor and chair of the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering. “The software is also essential in the research efforts of the Department, which are focused on technologies that will improve the recovery efficiency of both oil and natural gas from difficult-to-produce reservoirs around the world.”
Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. Halliburton and WVU’s Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering have an almost 20-year working relationship that ensures the company’s latest technology is available to students for projects, exams, theses, dissertations and more.
“We are excited to continue our commitment to WVU and to see how students use our software programs to develop valuable skillsets for their future careers,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting.
Josh Dietz, a graduate student from Richmond, Virginia, has used Halliburton’s ARIES petroleum economics software in his coursework and GOHFER fracture modeling software in his research. He hopes to work in research and development for the industry after completing his doctorate at WVU.
“I think it is very important to have access to the software, because with the software we can dive deeper into understanding the principles behind fracture development and reservoir development,” Dietz said. “It provides a chance for visual learning, which is a great benefit to many students. I am also a teaching assistant for the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering and have seen the improvement in learning for students when implementing the software.”
Cindi L. Roth, president and CEO of the WVU Foundation, said she is grateful for lasting relationships with strong corporate partners such as Halliburton. The company’s grant ensures WVU produces highly-skilled graduates who are prepared to make an immediate impact in an evolving industry.
“The knowledge and experience gained through working with this software is truly invaluable for petroleum engineering students at WVU,” Roth said. “Now more than ever, ensuring accessibility to these vital education resources is critical. Halliburton’s generosity to support students remains incredible and continues to transform WVU.”
Halliburton’s grant was made through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the university. Halliburton Landmark contributes renewable software licenses to more than 200 qualified academic institutions worldwide as a part of its commitment to supporting and engaging future energy industry leaders.
