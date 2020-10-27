MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's football team stumbled and fumbled its way to the halfway point of season on Saturday, losing 34-27 at Texas Tech.
It was a game WVU could have won and probably should have won. But this is a team that just keeps trying to put the puzzle together without being in possession of all the pieces.
It gives you a thrill one moment, a chill the next.
Everyone wants to start, of course, with Sam James, who, despite the feeling of the local populace after Saturday, is still Sam, not Jesse.
He's suffered through a lot of criticism over the past year and half — though not unfounded — and he somehow set the bar for himself too high with a 14-catch, 200-yard game last season that shadows everything else he's done.
He's had trouble catching the ball. Oddly though, on Saturday night, he caught the ball well — he even caught the key ball in the game, but he had it knocked from his grasp for a fumble that wound up as the winning touchdown for Texas Tech on a 54-yard return.
Postgame social media showed the natives are restless, but James is just going to have be nursed through this by his coaches and teammates, for there is enough raw talent that he could turn his career around completely.
It is easy to level blame on him, but let's allow some honesty to come into the picture here, too.
Jarret Doege, WVU's starting quarterback, is a capable player, but in a city that, over the past couple of decades, has had Rasheed Marshall, Pat White, Skyler Howard, Clint Trickett and Will Grier — players capable of putting a team on their shoulders and carrying it higher than it should reach — he does not fill the void. He's close, but there are too many plays that should be that aren't made. Open receivers are missed. Deep passes that could be touchdowns go untouched.
Saturday was a perfect example.
He threw the ball 50 times and completed 32, which is a solid 64 percent.
He had his second straight 300-yard game with 347 yards. There were no interceptions
But there was only one touchdown.
The fact of the matter is the strength of this team's offense is its running game, and it has to play to that.
Against Texas Tech, WVU threw 50 passes and ran the ball 29 times.
Did the Mountaineers run it well? No, but when you have a punishing back like Leddie Brown you have to let him establish the flow and tempo of the game, allow him to wear the defense down.
And you wouldn't see that 50-to-29 ratio if WVU could get more out of change-of-pace back Alec Sinkfield, who has flashes of big moments but hasn't been able to make them the expected result.
"We didn't run the ball good enough," coach Neal Brown said. "We called 29 runs for 91 yards. That's not good enough. It's just flat not good enough.
"We've got to be able to run the football to win games. We didn't block cleanly up front. The second thing we didn't do is running back-wise, we didn't make single cuts."
Brown was not pleased with the running game, as he acknowledged, but if he is going to make this team click, he can't give up on it. He has to run the ball as much as he throws it, maybe even more; he has to create a physical presence that must be respected and then use the passing game to keep the defense honest.
The defense remains impressive. The Stills brothers, Darius and Dante, once again gobbled up ball carries like Wimpy used to gobble up hamburgers. The secondary makes plays. While it isn't the No. 1 defense in the country as it was rated this week, it is on the verge of becoming something special, something that would probably benefit from a ball-control, run-first offense that keeps it fresh and frustrates high-tempo offenses into being impatient and making mistakes.
The thing is, this was just one loss. Disheartening, yes. But it's a road loss, which happens, and one that hopefully will get the players and coaches to do a little soul searching and try to emphasize what they do best from here on out.
