MORGANTOWN — If I could tell the college football world anything as it is about to launch another realignment of its conference structure, it's this:
They don't burn couches in Morgantown any more.
It's important the ACC and the Big Ten know that.
We've grown up, as a city, as a university. The image West Virginia University once projected is long gone.
Its fan base may be as passionate as it always has been — and that is and always will be the biggest selling point the school has, considering that passion turns into viewing eyes and — "Ker-chang" — sales at the cash register, but it is the rowdy fire-setting, goal post destroying, garbage-pail tossing school it once was pictured at.
That worked against WVU a decade ago, but just as 2011 is yesterday's news, so are the images of Mountaineer Nation.
You might not remember what was going on in 2011 when the Big 12 finally snatched WVU up for membership — perhaps as much because of Don Nehlen's friendship with interim Big 12 commissioner Chuck Neinas as anything else.
It was the year Osama bin Laden was killed by Navy Seals, the year Casey Anthony was acquitted of killing her daughter, Caylee; the year Warner Brothers fired Charlie Sheen from "Two and a Half Men," the year a Tsunami — not COVID — devastated Japan; the year Gaddafi was killed in Libya and the year Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky was indicted on sex-abuse charges.
Think how our world has changed since then and so has WVU. Jim Clements was the school president then and oversaw, with athletic director Oliver Luck, WVU's move from the Big East to the Big 12.
Today, Clements is president at Clemson, which may not rule college football but certainly is No. 2 behind Alabama and ahead of everyone else.
Clemson is in the ACC, which is the prime match for WVU and its college athletic DNA, and one would think that as a former president who once sold the school to the Big 12 he could be a behind-the-scenes force in selling them again to his own conference.
The school has become the perfect conference partner. It has grown into a respected educational institution under President E. Gordon Gee and has caught up with the Joneses athletically under Athletic Director Shane Lyons.
Gee and Lyons have both been active at the highest levels of the sport while raising both the academic and athletic performances on its own campus and they have the Mountaineer fans along with them to the point that this is a destination campus for opposing teams' fans to visit.
A place where they come to know why the state promotes being "wild and wonderful West Virginia," where the vistas call out to visitors and where hospitality is found wherever one may wander, but certainly within the confines of the parking lot at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Coliseum or the Mon County Ball Park.
Under Gee and Lyons' leadership, the facilities in Morgantown have been modernized and upgraded, made fan-friendly while providing a rollicking atmosphere in which events can be held. The student section is enthusiastic but not rowdy and it is hardly unusual after a football weekend to see social media posts from visiting fans raving about the experience they had, win or lose on the field.
Just completed were $55 million or more in upgrades to the Coliseum and Milan Puskar Stadium with the beneficiaries being the players, something they understand as the recruiting of top athletes has reached a point where WVU is capable of becoming even more of a major factor in whatever major conference in which it lands than it had been.
There is some crossbreeding in the mix of Gee and Lyons, as WVU's Lyons spent 10 years inside the ACC offices as an associate commissioner. WVU's biography of him describes his duties there as "providing direct assistance to the conference's presidents, chancellors and athletic directors in matters dealing with NCAA regulatory matters."
It goes on to note that "he served as the ACC's human resources manager and was responsible for the administration, negotiation and mediation of the employee benefits program and managing the conference's organizational policies and procedures. He was part of the senior administrative team for ACC events, including the football championship game, the men's basketball tournament and men's and women's NCAA basketball events."
Translated that says they thought a whole lot of him in the ACC and having seen him operate at WVU, where he put together an aggressive facilities improvement program through the pandemic, hired Neal Brown as football coach and has helped, with Gee, Brown and basketball coach Bob Huggins, change the culture of Mountaineer athletics while putting a premium on academics.
That Lyons has experience having worked as deputy director of athletics at Alabama gives him the insight into the operations at the No. 1 football school in the No. 1 conference — Alabama and the SEC — which is another crucial part of the resume he will bring to a new conference, should WVU have to go that route.
And, if Lyons has tentacles that reach within the ACC and SEC, Gee's presence offers a potential attachment to the Big Ten through his two tenures as present of The Ohio State University, from 1990 to 1997 and from 2007 to 2013.
Gee and Lyons seem to be well positioned to argue WVU's case in both conference's meeting rooms and know what they are selling, for they were the driving forces behind creating it.
Again, the emphasis should be on what has transpired at WVU from 2011 to today's second round of realignment, and with that you have to emphasize the improvements academically with the ACC, which seems to have rejected WVU out of hand a decade ago mostly on them not fitting into the conference's culture in that area.
Since then — in 2016, to be precise — WVU achieved Carnegie R1 research status, which fits in nicely with the 25 Rhodes Scholars the school has produced.
An interesting approach WVU could look into would be convincing the ACC or the Big Ten that adding WVU and Notre Dame together would give it a pair of schools rich in college athletic history and tradition — including meeting for the 1988 football national championship — who are solid in academics, facilities and athletics to say nothing to have a rivalry of their own carried over from that title football game and the wars of Big East basketball.
Notre Dame has resisted joining a conference in the past and may well continue down that line, enjoying an arrangement with the ACC without full membership, but the changing face of the game and its economics could make committing to a conference more enticing to the Irish.
