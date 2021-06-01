FAIRMONT — In East Marion Park sits a sleeping giant — a helicopter named "Super Slick."
"This helicopter flew night missions in Vietnam," said Thomas Wilkes, a Vietnam veteran who flew in Super Slick. "I was a door gunner on this particular helicopter."
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in East Marion Park was the scene of the VFW's Memorial Day celebration Monday to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Area residents and families of veterans who fought for the United States attended the memorial services, however, a few of those in attendance are not West Virginia residents.
At the memorial grounds sits a Bell UH-1 Iroquois "Huey" helicopter with the tail number 66-16109. This aircraft, named Super Slick by the crew, flew in the Vietnam War and members of its original flight crew make their way to Fairmont each year to visit "their plane."
Wilkes is one of those members. Every year since 2012, Wilkes has traveled to Fairmont to join and honor the veterans who lost their lives, but also to visit with old friends.
This year, Wilkes was joined by the leader of his platoon, John Leandro, and the helicopter crew chief, Tom Feigel, of Lake Mary, Florida. Leandro, who has lived in Raeford, North Carolina since leaving the military in 1973, gave a short speech at the ceremony.
"We flew it and never expected to see it again and then we found out it was here in Fairmont," Leandro said. "It was really a shock to find it and it's really a thrill to be around it again."
At the ceremony, families and veterans laid wreaths, flowers and flags at the foot of the memorial wall, etched with the names of those from Marion County who were killed in the Vietnam War.
Each name was read aloud followed by the toll of a bell as family and service members walked to the wall to place a memorial. The silence allowed the sound of each footstep to echo throughout the park.
But each year the crowd at the memorial service shrinks.
"I really don't know why [Memorial Day] has turned into a weekend holiday to have a party," Wilkes said. "That's not what this holiday was established for and I wish more people would remember why this holiday is observed."
To many veterans, this holiday and these services are very important.
"Things like this [ceremony] just bring all those memories back up —good and bad," Leandro said. "But it is such an honor to be here."
Leandro was the platoon leader when his previous helicopter, before Super Slick, was shot down and all six crew members were killed.
The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard followed by a playing of "Taps." A disabled veteran asked for help to his feet to stand as it played.
"That's why we're here. One of the young men killed on that aircraft, Ron McCormick, lived right down the road," Leandro said. "They are not forgotten. They just can't be forgotten."
