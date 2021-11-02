MORGANTOWN — Move over, Gary Jennings. Make room, Zach Abraham.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, in one furiously fantastic moment, has muscled his way in among the greatest receptions, if not the greatest receivers, in West Virginia history.
Jennings, of course, made what well could have been the most spectacular grab as he raced full speed through the back of the end zone to snare a perfectly thrown 32-yard scoring pass from Will Grier, making a Willie Mays style catch and managing, at full speed, to get one foot down before going out the back door of the end zone and into the history books.
That catch set up Grier's now celebrated two-point conversion run with 16 seconds left to give the Mountaineers a one-point victory over the Longhorns of Texas.
And Abraham somehow got behind his Pitt defender as quarterback Chad Johnston scrambled and threw a last-second 60-yard spiral that Abraham took into the end zone for the winning score in the last seconds of the 1995 Backyard Brawl.
While both those touchdowns may have had more drama than Ford-Wheaton's grab, either required the athleticism or concentration that Ford-Wheaton's did as it changed the flow of not only the game that would end with WVU beating No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31, but the direction in which WVU's program was moving and the way Ford-Wheaton, quarterback Wil Doege and probably Coach Neal Brown will be viewed through history.
Here are the many twists, turns and tentacles that the play included in one of the most memorable Moutaineers victories of all-time.
---
Bryce Ford-Wheaton was born to be a Mountaineer.
"Both my uncle and my grandfather played here," Ford-Wheaton said, the Ford part of the name being for the great running back Garrett Ford Sr. and Garrett Ford Jr., who followed in his footsteps. "We always argue who's the best. Now I'm moving up in the ranks a little bit."
Garrett Ford Sr. was a running back who played in the 1960s as integration was coming to the football program at WVU, playing his way into the school's Hall of Fame. He was the first running back to gain 1,000 yards rushing in a season and 2,000 in a career.
They set the bar high for Ford-Wheaton, who came out of Holly Springs High in North Carolina as a three-star recruit, standing 6-3 and weighing 210 pounds, or so he said.
"I lied and said I was like 210, but I was more like 203 coming in," he said on the post-game radio interview on Saturday.
He has gained 17 pounds since then, just one part of his maturing process, growing into his picture of himself.
"I like to think I'm a big man. I think like I'm a big man in basketball. I'll get down in the paint, get nasty and post up," he said.
And that would help on the catch he was about to make, but we will get to that.
---
Like everyone else on the WVU team, Ford-Wheaton came into the Iowa State game with a huge chip on his shoulder. A year ago, the Cyclones beat WVU, 42-6, and WVU spent the entire off-season thinking about it, reminded by signs with the score in the locker room through the winter, spring and summer workouts.
Unlike everyone else, he wasn't really a part of that defeat, not having made the trip because he was quarantined at home due to COVID protocol.
“I felt helpless watching us get beat like that from home,” Ford-Wheaton said.
It was all part of a learning experience for Ford-Wheaton, whose Mountaineer career — like so many others in the wide receiver room — had more ups and downs than a pogo stick.
But recently, as quarterback Jarret Doege seemed to be coming of age, so was Ford-Wheaton, who became his main target and was penciled in as such in the Iowa State game.
---
But there were dark skies before the sun broke through.
Early in the game, a 46-yard gain was wiped out due to "phantom" offensive pass interference that was called on Ford-Wheaton.
"Ahhh, I'm not one to speak about the refs ... but I don't see what he was talking about. That's on them. It didn't stop us from winning the game. It is what it is," Ford-Wheaton said.
And then was what looked to be a disastrous moment when a pass slipped through Ford-Wheaton's hands and wound up in a defender's hands for an interception, the kind of mistake that has doomed WVU the past three seasons.
"That's the first time I ever dropped one like that which led to an interception," Ford-Wheaton said. "I didn't know how to react. Soon as I could process what was going on, I think it was Isaiah Esdale who picked me up and said 'C'mon, bro, you good.' I'm looking at the video board thinking 'I can't believe I just did that.'
"Everyone on the sideline was saying 'C'mon, you kept us in the game right now. Stay in the game and make another play.' Doege said he was going to come right back to me, so ... That kept my confidence up and I shook it off."
That he could do so was a symbol of how far Ford-Wheaton has come.
"I probably should not have been able to do that a while ago," he said. "I finally got myself in a good space and my teammates know me well enough now that know what to say to me to keep me going. Nobody yelled at me. They just say 'Get back in it. It's only one play.'"
---
The way Neal Brown tells it, Ford-Wheaton responded to the bad fortune, which he notes is different than reacting to it.
The coach's view of the reacting compared to responding is if you get a grease fire on your stove you react by saying 'Holy expletive' but you respond to it by putting it out.
And that's what Ford-Wheaton did, ending the game with 10 catches for more than 100 yards, two touchdowns and the catch that will live in history that changed the flow of the game.
---
It was the middle of the third quarter and Doege had just made his one mistake of an otherwise spotlessly clean game, but it was a doozy. Jake Hummel of Iowa State intercepted Doege and ran for a touchdown that put the Cyclones ahead, 24-17.
How many times this year had WVU come apart in the second half and the thought went through every Mountaineers fan's mind in the stadium, but instead they didn't react, they responded and Doege hit a long gain to get to the 23, then hooked up with Ford-Wheaton on a miracle.
Ford-Wheaton slid into the back of the end zone, hardly open as two defenders were with him, and Doege put the ball up high. He soared into the air as if rebounding a basketball, being the big man he always believed he was, snared the pass while falling backwards, yet somehow managed to get a foot down in bounds for the score.
Doege's view of the play?
"The corner was on his low hip, kind of in front of him. I kind of just laid it in the back of the end zone where Bryce could get it or no one could get it. He really made a great catch to get his toe down. It was pretty awesome," he said.
And how did Ford-Wheaton view the play?
"I didn't really come open, but I saw the ball in the air. Doege was taking a chance on me, so I had to go ahead and make him right," he said. "I saw the ball; I was bigger than him. I boxed him out like on basketball and the ball was in the right place and I was able to make a play," Ford-Wheaton said.
Ford-Wheaton said he didn't see much out of the ordinary on the play.
"We had a few plays like that in practice. I knew where I was on the field and what type of space I had. I saw the ball in the air and I was in front of both the defensive backs. I saw the ball and I knew I would be able to make a play on it. I caught it and got my feet down. It was a pretty good ball by Doege," he said.
"I knew the foot was down. I knew I had space to work with. There really wasn't any question. I knew I'd get my foot down."
That led to a long replay review.
Would the play stand? If not, how would WVU respond? On and on it dragged. Would it affect the players at a key point in the game?
"It doesn't affect our play, but it's annoying," Ford-Wheaton said. "You're out there forever, watching the replay on the board and wondering are they really going to reverse this because like they called it a touchdown. I'm just sitting there praying, 'Please don't overturn this.'"
They didn't and now the play has its place in WVU football history.
