MORGANTOWN — You'd like to say the regular season is over and it's time for West Virginia to wipe the slate clean and start over, but as they drew the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City this week, there's a whole lot of payback on the agenda.
It begins at the beginning, too, for the Mountaineers' first-round opponent is the No. 3 seed, the Oklahoma State team that stunned them at home in the regular season finale, 85-80, costing them the No 2 seed.
Please note that we are not saying they play the same Oklahoma State team that upset them at home because the Cowboys did that without one of the nation's top players, guard Cade Cunningham, who is expected to be the first selection in the NBA draft this year and who missed Saturday's game with an ankle injury.
While Cunningham, who led the Big 12 in scoring with 20 points a game in addition to recording six assists per contest, hasn't yet been declared ready to play, with almost a week to get treatment and being as mobile as he was on Saturday you can rest assured, he has no plans to miss what could be his only shot to play in the Big 12 Tournament.
The match up for WVU with Oklahoma State is not really a good one as the Mountaineers, in the first game between the teams in Stillwater, fell behind by 19 points in the second half before staging one of the classic comebacks in Mountaineer history to rescue that game from the loss column.
WVU certainly needed some time to get regrouped after losing two of its last three games in the regular season, sandwiching a victory over TCU between losses to the No. 1 seed, Baylor and Oklahoma State.
Asked on Saturday night about heading to Kansas City for the tournament, Bob Huggins' answer was succinct: "Hard to be excited about anything right now."
Huggins planned on Saturday night to give his team some time to heal, both physically and psychologically, from playing four games in the last eight days of the regular season.
"Give 'em two days off," Huggins said. "At this point in the year, why would I bring them in to fight with them? Bring them in to fight with them to play hard? I'm not going to do it."
In a lot of ways, Huggins and his team never did get over the cancellation of last year's Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments when they felt their team was just peaking.
"A year ago, we went over to the old place (in Kansas City) where they used to play the NAIA Championship and we had the best practice, by far, that we've had in years. I mean years! They were terrific, excited about playing. Then the rug gets pulled out and we don't play."
At that point, Huggins turned philosophical.
"I don't know. I guess when you get old, you look back on things way better than you do when you were young," he said. "When you are young, you got so many things left ahead of you. When you're old, you're looking back and saying 'Why do we do that?' Why didn't we come to play this day? Why did we throw the ball away?'"
He was talking about a key play inbounding the ball at the end of the Oklahoma State game.
"The play we set up is the same that Da'Sean Butler scored three or four baskets on in Madison Square Garden to win the Big East Tournament. And the guy was supposed to get it inbounded to, I talked to him when he first came to the huddle and when we drew up the play and before he went out and we still don't get the ball inbounds."
So now it is literally back to the drawing board.
Here is the complete seeding for the Big 12 Tournament: 1. Baylor, 2. Kansas, 3. Texas, 4. West Virginia, 5. Oklahoma State, 6. Texas Tech, 7. Oklahoma, 8. TCU, 9. Kansas State and 10. Iowa State.
The tournament opens on Wednesday with TCU facing Kansas State and Oklahoma facing Iowa State.
It's expected that the top seven teams in the conference will get NCAA bids and it's hard to imagine that Oklahoma, which owns two narrow victories over WVU, fails to get a bye in the tournament and must play the first day.
If WVU wins its first-round game, it would probably meet top-seeded Baylor in the semifinal on Friday in a 6:30 p.m. game.
The Big 12 Championship final is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday with the NCAA draw coming on Sunday.
