MORGANTOWN— The first-ever Huggins Homecoming – featuring West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins – raised more than $150,000 for the WVU Cancer Institute through donations, sponsorships, and registrations for the different events over the inaugural benefit.
The event June 13 and 14 in Cincinnati supports the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund, and will aid in advancing WVU Medicine's cancer care and research, organizers said.
The exact number raised totaled $150,043, as Huggins was welcomed back to the town where he coached the University of Cincinnati Bearcats from 1989 to 2005. The Huggins Homecoming included three events: A 5K walk/run along Cincy's Little Miami Trail, a meal at Fifty West Brewing Company proceeding the run, and a dinner at Ohio's original Montgomery Inn the following day.
The dinner at the Montgomery Inn allowed limited in-person attendance, but many of the tickets purchased in support of the event were for access to a livestream, where viewers could join in to watch the unfolding auctions, special presentations, and plenty of Coach Huggins.
The Norma Mae Huggins Endowment, run by the WVU Foundation, is named for Huggins' mother, whom he lost to colon cancer in 2003. Six years ago, Huggins met fellow WVU alumnus Pete Zulia, owner of Cincinnati-based Oxford Physical Therapy Centers, and the two bonded over their Cincinnati ties, and their shared experiences with cancer – Zulia having lost his father to the disease.
Huggins encouraged Zulia to invest in cancer research. In 2019, Pete and his wife Linda committed to raising $1 million for the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment.
"I can't thank Pete and Linda enough for all they've done and continue to do for our cause," Huggins said in a release. "Their vision and commitment to raise funds and awareness to support my mother's endowment is inspiring. I'm truly grateful for their partnership."
Partnering with other businesses in the Cincinnati area such as Fleet Feet Cincinnati and Central Bank, the Zulias developed the Huggins Homecoming.
"Linda and I were overwhelmed by the Cincinnati turnout for our event," Pete Zulia said in a release. "The support and love shown for Coach's Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment was palpable! That energy shows Cincinnati's commitment in helping Coach Huggins find a cure for cancer and has already kick-started next year's Huggins Homecoming."
To date, the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund has raised more than $7 million to support clinical cancer research trials. To make a donation online, visit give.wvu.edu/wvucancerinstitute.
