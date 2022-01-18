MORGANTOWN — In his heart of hearts, Bob Huggins would expect his West Virginia basketball team to come out like a pack of rabid dogs after the way they were beat up in the second half of an 85-59 loss to Kansas on Saturday.
But he just isn't sure how the Mountaineers will react at 5 p.m. on Tuesday when former No. 1 Baylor, which has its own problem with a two-game home losing streak riding on its back coming into the Coliseum.
Asked if it is easier to shrug off a loss of 25 points like Kansas than one in which your team lost at the buzzer, Huggins put it this way:
"I think you're more excited about going out to play to get the bad taste out of your mouth [from losing badly]. That's been my experience over the years. I've been blessed to have some great competitors, which certainly helps.
"I think whenever you take a beating like the one we took in Lawrence, everyone is foaming at the mouth to get out and play again."
But circumstances make it such that Huggins, despite 40 years of experience as a head coach, doesn't know what to expect from this team.
"Honestly, I don't know. I don't know our personnel well enough because we haven't gone through that before. Some guys are foaming at the mouth and can't wait to get out there while other guys are like 'Here we go again.' You can't get which are which out of practice," he said.
"Other than what, UAB and maybe one other team, Connecticut, we really weren't tested as much as what some years we are or you have returning guys, or enough returning guys that kind of carry the load for you."
That's basketball, 2022. Between the transfer portal and the NBA draft, keeping a roster intact is difficult, if not impossible.
Huggins has seven freshmen or transfers on his roster. He knew what he had in Miles "Deuce" McBride, Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews Jr., all of whom could be playing at WVU this year, but instead he's still trying to learn not only what players like Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan down low can do, how guards Keedy and Kobe Johnson will react when facing tough losses with tough games ahead.
"We don't have a bunch of guys who are familiar and understand our culture. I'd be lying if I told you I had them figured out, I don't."
And, in the Big 12, every day is not only a new challenge, it's a difficult and a different challenge.
Kansas and Baylor may be the class of the league, but they are totally different. Huggins' approach is different from theirs and Jamie Dixon's approach at TCU is more like Huggins' than it is like Scott Drew's at Baylor.
You set up a game-plan for Kansas, then have to scrap it to face Baylor.
"That's what makes the league so hard," Huggins said. "What they do, they do really well. You don't see two teams in our league playing basically the same. You don't see anyone playing the way Baylor plays.
"It's all personnel driven. You do what you do to try and fit players that you have and get the most out of them."
That may be true, but it is also coach driven because coaches recruit to the system they want to run. Press Virginia was a unique, personnel-driven team of Huggins but it didn't happen by accident.
He didn't inherit that team. He built it, where his first and second WVU teams inherited from John Beilein saw him adapt to his personnel and use a lot of 1-3-1.
"It's got to be the best coached league in America. You know, I've been in a lot of different leagues. I was in leagues with really big-time coaches like Denny Crum and I was in the Big East when the Big East was the Big East," Huggins said, setting a record by managing to get the term "the Big East" into a single sentence three different times.
"I don't think any of those leagues top to bottom were as good. Some of them were really terrific at the top, but the bottom was the bottom. I don't see that in this league."
Huggins began thinking to some of the challenges he faced in other leagues and almost giggled.
"We were playing a team that had four first-round draft picks," Huggins said. "My assistant said to me he was nervous. 'Man, are they good. This is the best team we've played'. I said, 'Just look at the fat guy down there in the suit and you'll feel better.'
Huggins was referring to the coach.
"This league is hard. We get that it's supposedly a football league, but the coaching in this league is fantastic," Huggins said.
In all, the 10 active Big 12 coaches have 3,317 career games, according to Sports Reference (which does not count Huggins' 71 wins in three seasons at Walsh. As a group, the 10 active Big 12 coaches possess a .664 career winning percentage, and that makes it a unique group.
