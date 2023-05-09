RACHEL — After capturing their first-ever Big Ten team championship against Philip Barbour a week earlier, the North Marion girls tennis team (19-1) and coach Dean Brown set their sights on a Region I title in Parkersburg at Erickson Sports Facility in hopes of qualifying as a team for the state tennis tournament in Charleston.
Following changes made by the WVSSAC last fall, schools across the state had the opportunity to compete in a team format at the regional level for the first time to be one of eight teams to advance to the state tournament.
Led by twin seniors Kenzie Fluharty (23-2) and Josie Fluharty (20-3) at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, and senior Emily Gabor (18-5) at No. 2 singles, the Huskies entered the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed and would face Weir in the semifinals.
North Marion would make quick work of the Red Riders, sweeping the three doubles matches en route to a 5-2 team victory thanks to an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles by Josie Fluharty and sophomore Mya Besedich, an 8-2 win from Gabor and junior Megan Darrah at No. 2 doubles and an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles by Kenzie Fluharty and junior Caroline Furbee. The Huskies would also get 8-2 singles wins from Gabor and Darrah at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.
In the finals, North Marion looked to avenge their only regular season loss — a 3-4 nailbiter — to the Golden Bears of Oak Glen. Again, the Huskies got clutch performances in doubles play. Fluharty and Besedich stepped up for an 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles and Gabor and Darrah followed with a gutsy 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles to take a 2-0 lead. At No. 1 doubles, Fluharty and Furbee fell 6-8, nearly avenging their early season loss to the combo of Gabby Pasco and Maeghan Fisher.
In singles, needing just two of the four matches to clinch the title, the Huskies again turned to Kenzie and Josie Fluharty. At No. 3 singles, Josie, the southpaw sister, earned an 8-4 victory while her righthanded sister Kenzie sealed the deal with an 8-6 victory over Pasco at No. 1 singles.
It was the second team regional title for the Huskies in the last three years, Kenzie Fluharty and Furbee being the lone holdovers from the team that won in 2021.
After the team tournament, players participated in the individual competition for both singles and doubles. Again, because of the new WVSSAC rules, all players regardless of position competed in one bracket with only the top 4 in singles and top 2 in doubles advancing to Charleston.
On the girls’ side, the No. 8 seeded senior Emily Gabor upset Berkeley Springs’ No. 1 Emma Christie with a virtuoso 8-2 victory which clinched her a spot in the state tournament and in the regional semifinals where she would face an unusual opponent: fellow senior, teammate and best friend Kenzie Fluharty, who entered the tournament undefeated in regional play for the season.
Kenzie Fluharty earned her spot in the semifinals after wins against Katelyn Thomas of Ritchie County (8-0), Zoe Boyles of East Fairmont (8-2) and Maeghan Fisher of Oak Glen (8-1).
Kenzie Fluharty would ultimately get the best of Gabor 8-1 and would face Madison Rhodes of Keyser in the championship. Fluharty and Rhodes traded punches back and forth, but it was Fluharty who was able to win the key points late in the set and ultimately capture the individual singles title — the first in school history for a No. 1 position. Fluharty’s 23 singles wins also set the school record for wins in a season.
On the boys’ side, junior Jordan Cox (17-6), who was the lone singles qualifier for the Huskies a year ago, entered singles play as the No.6 seed with an outside shot of qualifying. In complete control of his nerves and his game, Cox quickly dispatched of his opponents in the first two rounds to set up a state-qualifying match against the No. 3 seed Nektarios Dimitriou of Weir. Dimitriou did not have an answer for North Marion’s southpaw in a 8-3 drubbing.
In the semifinals, Cox would face Wheeling Central’s Chris Burns. Using an array of slices, drop shots and a solid forehand, Cox avenged his regular season loss to Burns 8-4, punching his ticket to the finals where he would face the No. 1 seeded and undefeated Justin Velegol of Weir. Velegol had made quick work of Cox in the regular season with an 8-1 victory.
In the finals, however, Cox rose to the occasion, displaying a moxie and sticktoitiveness that allowed him to match the heavily-favored Velegol. At 7-7, Cox refused to back down, earned himself the crucial lead and closed out the match for a 9-7 victory and regional title.
The state tennis tournament kicks off play May 11 when the North Marion Huskies will compete in the team tournament, while Kenzie Fluharty, Emily Gabor and Jordan Cox will take part in the individual competition.
