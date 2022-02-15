RACHEL — A lethal combination of pressure and poise netted North Marion its fourth straight victory and ninth in its past 10 games on Monday against visiting Buckhannon-Upshur, as the Huskies’ full-court press snatched an early initial lead and their matured patience then held it in a 64-51 win.
“Patience down the stretch is something we’ve emphasized,” North Marion coach Steven Harbert said. “Sometimes we can get sped up down the stretch, but today I felt like we took care of the ball, handled pressure, and took the shots we wanted to take down the stretch.”
North’s handsy and frenetic 1-2-2 full-court press beleaguered Buckhannon’s ball handlers from the start and was the backbone behind a first quarter firestorm that saw the Huskies force seven of their total 17 turnovers and vault out to a 22-9 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter. But it was the Huskies’ steadiness thereafter in the face of multiple Bucs (7-9) runs that sliced the margin first to four at 32-28 and then to just three at 42-39 that ultimately secured North (11-6) yet another quality Big 10 Conference win.
“Again, that’s something that we practice frequently,” Harbert said. “We practice situations where we’re up so many or down so many, or what we do in certain situations. They (the players) can’t always hear me, so we’re relying on them to be the field generals.”
North Marion’s dynamic backcourt trio of seniors Tariq Miller and Cruz Tobin and junior Preston Williams led the way in the victory as the threesome combined for 46 points, including 26 of NMHS’s 32 points in the second half. Junior forward Harley Sickles also more than did his part for the Huskies, churning out a double-double performance of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Landon Frey added another five points for NMHS off the bench, all of which came in succession on a corner 3 and then a putback during North’s first quarter surge.
Mason Hyre scored a team-best 13 points for Buckhannon on 5-of-9 shooting to go with five assists and three rebounds, while sophomore forward Ian Strader also cracked double figures with 11 points and three rebounds off the bench. Bucs star junior forward Yeshua Hurst added another nine points, four rebounds, and four assists in what was a tough night overall.
“It’s very valuable,” Harbert said of the Huskies’ scoring and playmaking options. “We’ve had some teams play junk defenses, such as a triangle-and-two, and when you’re in a triangle-and-two, well we have two or three other guys who, when they’re making shots, they can beat you. These guys like to be in the gym and put up extra shots everyday, and that’s a credit to them. They want to win. They want to make it down south.”
Tobin scored a game-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Huskies, Willliams tallied 15 points to go with a team-best five assists, and Miller added 14 points plus four rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. The trio was instrumental in getting the Huskies their early 13-point lead as all three buried triples in the opening minutes, while Williams also plucked a steal and assisted Sickles on a streaking dunk to put NMHS up 11-6 midway through the first quarter. Frey’s personal 5-0 spurt extended the lead to 16-6 and a pickpocket steal and layup by Williams and a steal and layup by Tobin made it 22-9.
Buckhannon finally steeled itself against North’s press in the second quarter, and a heap of NMHS fouls added to BU’s relief.
Quality and tough reserve minutes from Strader and fellow sophomore forward Jaden Westfall helped the Bucs put a dent into North’s lead, as both crashed the glass and dabbled in a nifty little high-low attack with Hurst at times after the Huskies dropped back into a 2-3 zone. A putback by Westfall and midranger by Strader got the Bucs to within six at 32-26 by the half despite losing the turnover battle 11-7 and being outshot from the field 48.1 percent to 40.9 percent.
Buckhannon continued to climb its way back in the third as a Hurst pull-up jumper made it a four-point game at 32-28 and then a post seal and finish by Strader capped an 11-4 BU spurt to cut it to three at 42-39.
North Marion, however, stood firm thereafter due to its dynamite guard play. An and-one driving layup by Williams and then a blowby drive-and-finish by Miller helped the Huskies close the third period on a 4-0 run, and then a Williams pull-up jumper extended the lead back out to nine at 48-39. A corner 3 by Tobin two minutes later and a hesitation drive by Miller put the Bucs away for good as North Marion ran up a 12-point margin with three minutes to play.
“It was a rough start (to the season) because I put us there; we were 2-5 and the five losses we had I believe were all top teams in the Top 10, so I wanted us to be there — I wanted to play tough competition because our conference is probably, if not the best, we’re right up there,” said Harbert, whose Huskies are now 7-2 in Big 10 play and last lost a conference game Jan. 3 at East Fairmont. “I put us in that situation, and I told the guys from the get-go it was going to be hills and valleys and they’ve responded. They just continue to trust what we’re doing and continue to work and now we’ve won nine of our last 10.”
