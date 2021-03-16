RACHEL — It was just the second game of her high school career, but North Marion freshman Emma Freels was already primed for the moment.
The Lady Huskies were playing on the road at Oak Glen in search of their second straight win to open the season, and Freels, despite being a newbie on an NMHS team that won 25 basketball games last season, stepped right into the starring role.
That afternoon against the Golden Bears, Freels went off for a team-high 19 points, to go with four rebounds and four steals, to lead North Marion to a dominant 80-45 victory and a 2-0 start. She and the Huskies buried Oak Glen before the Golden Bears even knew what hit them, as North Marion started the game on a 19-0 run.
Freels shot 8-of-13 from the field en route to her 19 points, as she took command for a North Marion squad with no shortage of other top-tier talent in the trio of all-state candidates Karlie Denham, Katlyn Carson and Olivia Toland.
Toland finished just behind Freels with 15 points, and Carson had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, to go with seven blocks. Denham also added another nine points, and she also dished six assists and grabbed seven rebounds.
Regardless of the quality performances from her more experienced teammates, Freels emerged as the game's brightest star.
Freels' outing versus Oak Glen came on the heels of her first career high school game just a day earlier against East Fairmont where she also delivered big time for the Huskies with four clutch free throws down the stretch to cement an opening 61-51 victory.
"At the beginning, I knew that she was nervous, but I feel like as soon as it progressed, she was like, 'It's just a game, and this is my team now and this is how we play,'" said Denham, a senior, of Freels debut with the Huskies against the Bees.
"She didn't buckle under pressure, and we're super proud of her for that," Toland, a sophomore, said. "We know she's nervous as a freshman, but I think she really stepped up big time for us tonight."
Freels' performance earned her accolades as Times West Virginian Player of the Week.
