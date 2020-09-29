BERKELEY SPRINGS – Superstar Michael Harris had been assumed by an impostor, struggling to find his game all day long. Co-star Dylan Runner’s once-terrific round had fallen back to earth over his final five holes. No. 3 man Bryce Rhoades hobbled around on crutches, still out with a knee injury. And Will Lemasters, the team’s savior a week ago, couldn't quite re-enact his past heroics.
North Marion, a squad with legitimate Class AA-A state title aspirations and knee deep into a 2020 season primed for the program’s history books, was on the cusp of watching everything it had accomplished crash down into nothing more than a cesspool of disappointment and frustration at Monday’s Class AA Region I tournament at Cacapon State Park.
"Oh my gosh, I’ve never had a day like this," said North Marion coach Chance Hearn, now in his 21st season as Huskies coach. "I was just telling our kids, 'Hang in there. Grind it out.'"
With NMHS playing far from its best, the Huskies were neck-and-neck all day long with Keyser and Berkeley Springs in a three-team race for two available state tournament spots, a predicament that gave every shot, every stroke potential do-or-die stakes.
"There are no big HD leaderboards out there to tell you where you’re at and nobody knows what’s happening; we’re hearing this (opposing) kid has to shoot this or that, or that (opposing) kid’s still out on the course…," Hearn said. "You just don’t know (what the situation is) so you have to be as disciplined as possible and play your heart out."
In season's past, the Huskies may have cracked amid the pressure or caved amid their struggles. A rough day for Harris would've been the death sentence of the entire team, and an entrustment in the back half of the lineup would've been a surefire lost cause.
But not this year.
This year, the Huskies were capable beyond Harris' brilliance. This year, the Huskies' depth extended past one outlier graduating class. This year, the Huskies were a true team, one vetted to perform in the biggest moments, one prepared to prevail in the clutch.
"We had lots of 3-6-hour practices early on in the season to try to get everybody time on the range and everything, but today is a day that makes that all worth it for me because I will do anything for anybody in our program if they put the time in, and (today) shows you that every kid has put the time in," Hearn said. "It’s a credit to all our players because like I said last week, every single kid came back better this season. It’s remarkable."
Every minute of those hours-long practices and every fragment of that roster-wide improvement was vindicated on Monday when North Marion overcame a toilsome overall round to edge Berkeley Springs 260-262 and claim regional runners-up and a state tournament berth. Keyser took the regional title with a score of 256 to also secure a state tournament spot.
"When they said (Berkeley's) final score wasn’t good enough, it was like, ‘Whew.’ I mean, I could finally breathe for the first time all afternoon," said Hearn, whose Huskies were hanging in limbo for some 20 minutes as they waited for Berkeley Springs' final golfer to finish his round. "We’ve put a lot into this season and we have high expectations, so to have come out here, after spending the weekend here and preparing like we did, it would’ve been pretty devastating to not get to the state tournament."
"Golf is just a stressful game at the end of the day," said Runner, "but we did what was enough to get in and that’s all that matters for today."
Runner was at the forefront of North's state tournament pursuit as he a carded a team-best round of 80 to finish tied for the individual regional runner-up, behind only Grafton's Chris Miller, who went way low with a very impressive round of 70.
"With my putting, I poured everything in today," said Runner, who had a 2-over round going with just five holes left. "I hit the green (in regulation) all but a few times, and when I did miss it, I got up and down and recovered very well. The driver got away from me a few times, but that was the only thing that added strokes today."
Harris, meanwhile, labored to a 91 — an uncharacteristically poor round he said was due after lighting it up the past few weeks — and Lemasters, NMHS's No. 3 golfer, slipped to a 100.
But out of NMHS's No. 4 spot emerged the Huskies' truest and perhaps most unlikely hero on Monday, with junior Evan Hall surging from relative obscurity to card an 89 and save North's season.
"It feels good, it really feels good to shoot a good round and be the one who turned the tide," said Hall, who wasn't even in the team's Top 4 at the Big 10 Tournament just a week earlier. "I told myself, 'I'm not shooting over 90 and I didn't.' I was proud of myself today."
Hall actually spent the majority of the season in North's No. 6 spot, and in some matches during the regular season, he wasn't even an active participant for the Huskies on match day. Rhoades' knee injury in early September then pushed him into the No. 5 spot, and he moved up to the No. 4 slot this week after defeating teammate Michael Tarley in an intra-squad qualifying round.
"That makes me proud as can be," Hearn said of Hall's season-saving performance, "because as a program, we always try to coach every kid; I think some places maybe they don’t do that necessarily and just stick with the ones who do the best, but we coach everybody and we try to get everybody as much as experience as possible, and I don’t mind spending three hours with the No. 6 (player) if they’re going to put the work in on their own too and be able to do what Evan Hall did today stepping up big time. It really is heartwarming."
North Marion now moves onto the Class AA-A state tournament Oct. 6 and 7 at Oglebay Resort, where they'll join Keyser as the Region I representatives, with the Golden Tornado's regional title coming via qualifying rounds of 80 by Jacob Malcolm, who tied Runner for individual regional runner-up, 83 by Drew Matlick, and 93 by Noah Broadwater.
Grafton's Miller, with his aforementioned regional champion round of 70, and Berkeley Springs' Jordan Miller with a round of 83 also qualified for next week's state tournament via the region's two available at-large individual spots.
In the team standings, Keyser (256) and North Marion (260) were followed by Berkeley Springs (262) in third place, Fairmont Senior (284) in fourth place, and Frankfort/Grafton (295) in a tie for fifth place.
"My guys went out and fought really hard today. They knew what they kind of had to do going into it and they did the best that they could," said Fairmont Senior coach Luke Corley, whose Polar Bears won the Class AA-A state championship last season. "Obviously we didn't play our best golf today, but their hearts were in it and they fought for every stroke, so I commend them for that.
"We're just young and inexperienced, but we gained a lot of experience this year that is going to carry over into next year, and hopefully, within a couple of years, we'll right be on top again."
The Polar Bears' best round came courtesy of sophomore Logan Huffman, who capped his stellar season with a round of 90, which was good for 11th among individuals. FSHS also got a qualifying round of 94 from reigning all-stater Zack Morgan to cap his career, while Landon Barkley recorded the team's third qualifying score with a 100. Senior Bekah Jenkins also competed for the Polar Bears, completing her one-season golf career at FSHS with a round of 103.
"Zack fought really hard today — he gave it his all, 110 percent," Corley said of Morgan. "He just didn't have it today, but he never gave up."
East Fairmont finished in seventh as a team, with coach Bill Malone's Bees posting a team score of 299 to best each of Oak Glen (303) and Weir (378). Jacob Laya recorded EFHS's low round of the day, shooting what Malone said was a quality score of 95 from the team's No. 3 spot. Tanner Bartholow was the team's second finisher carding a 98, while Traijon Cather rounded out the Bees' qualifying rounds with a 106.
"I'm pretty happy with the way we played. We did well," Malone said. "They're all sophomores, so if all these guys come back and if they play a lot, we'll be OK (for next season)."
