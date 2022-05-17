RACHEL — A less-than ideal start spiraled into a lopsided outcome Monday, as the North Marion Huskies took a tough 12-3 loss to the visiting Weir Red Riders in an elimination round of the sectional tournament.
The Red Riders managed just three hits as a team — their 12-run day was fueled by five North errors, eight walks, and four hit-by-pitches.
The Huskies recorded seven hits as a team, with Cole Malnick and Parker Kincell each clocking in for multi-hit games — and each registering one of North's two extra-base hits on Monday. Malnick and Gavin Owens each came through with RBI's in the game, but the Huskies' output couldn't overcome mistakes on defense.
Seven of the 12 runs Weir scratched across the plate on Monday were unearned runs, starting with their very first score in the first inning. Leadoff man G Cross reached first via a throwing error at shortstop on a ground ball, and later came around to score on a single to right by Jack Scopel as part of a 3-run first inning where the Red Riders drew three walks.
"We gambled a little bit with our pitching," North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro said. "You're looking ahead, but at the same time you don't move on ahead if you don't win this game. It didn't really hurt us, Cullen [Hess], those three runs were his, but that shouldn't have been enough to beat us and it really wasn't."
Despite the rough start, North looked ready to strike back in their turn at-bat. The Huskies scored a run on two hits in the frame — Brock Martin drew a walk, advanced to third on a single to right field by Cruz Tobin, and then scored easily on a Cole Malnick double down the first baseline.
With men on second and third and one out, North looked poised to do more damage, but a miscue on the base paths resulted in Tobin being strung out between third and home on a grounder back to the pitcher, and the senior was tagged out. A popup the next at bat ended the inning.
Weir tacked on another unearned run in the third, the Red Rider's Luke Gillette coming in to score from third on a two-out misplayed fly ball to left field.
A double to left field by Gillette brought in two earned runs in the fourth inning and pushed Weir ahead 6-1.
Both scoring base runners got on base by way of the walk. The base on balls was a great asset for the Red Riders Monday, walking eight times and getting plenty of traffic on the base paths even as they were out-hit by North Marion.
"Those are like hits," Seccuro said of the number of free-passes Weir were issued. "You can't put all those men on base and expect to make a game of it. You just can't do that."
North got a bit of luck themselves in the bottom of the third, a dropped ball at first base allowed catcher Alex O'Neil to reach, and his pinch runner Rylan Craig came around to score later in the inning to trim the lead to four runs.
The fifth inning was a morale-killer for North. The first three Weir batters were all hit-by-pitches, and the Huskies defense committed two errors in the frame as the Red Riders tacked on three more runs, all unearned.
"We induced the balls that we needed, and we're not fielding them, we're not catching them," Seccuro said. "We let a fly ball drop right there in the infield. We missed those two ground balls. I don't think they were real focused today.
"In the warmup I could see they weren't focused, Coach Tobin told me the same thing, he said 'Bad warmup.' Coach Russell, Coach Craig said the same thing. Weir came to play, they were focused, they were ready, and I just don't think we were."
Gillette continued his strong day with a solo home run in the top of the seventh to put Weir ahead 12-3, and while North put two men on base in the bottom of the seventh, two pop outs stranded men on first and second and put a close on North's 2022 season.
NORTH MARION HUSKIES
Dylan Runner: 0-2 2BB
Brock Martin: 0-3 BB, R
Cruz Tobin: 1-3 BB
Cole Malnick: 2-4 2B, RBI
Alex O'Neil: 1-4
Parker Kincell: 2-4 3B, R
Landon Adams: 0-3 BB
Gavin Owens: 1-3 RBI
Will Lemasters: 0-1 2BB, SB
PR Rylan Craig: R
Cullen Hess: 0.0 IP, 1H, 3BB 0K, 3R, 2ER
Will Lemasters: 4.0IP, 1H, 3BB, 4K, 3R, 2ER
Landon Adams: 0.0IP, 0H, 0BB, 0K, 3R, 0ER
Cole Malnick: 3IP, 1H, 2BB, 3K, 3R, 1ER
WEIR RED RIDERS
G Cross: 0-4 BB, 2R 2SB
Trent Taflan: 0-4 BB, R, SB
Luke Gillette: 2-3 2B, HR, HBP, BB, 3R 3RBI
Jack Scopel: 1-5 RBI
Grant Wilharm: 0-3 BB, RBI
Mason Drobish: 0-2 HBP, R, RBI
Tyler Kelly: 0-0 HBP, 2BB, R, RBI
Anthony Cross: 0-2 HBP, BB, R
Anthony Earley: 0-3 BB, 2R, SB
PR Damir Mowder: R
Tyler Kelly: 3IP, 3H, 2BB, 2K, 2R, 1ER
Grant Wilharm: 2IP, 1H, 2BB, 2K, 0R, 0ER
Anthony Cross: 0.2IP, 2H, 2BB, 1K, 1R, 1ER
Trent Taflan: 1.1IP, 1H, 1BB, 0K, 0R, 0ER
