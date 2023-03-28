RACHEL — The North Marion Drone Team is only three months old, but they've rocketed to the top of the national drone pilot competition leaderboards.
On the leaderboard of the VEX Robotics organization website there are 263 registered teams in the Aerial Drone Competition section. Despite only just starting in December 2022, North Marion's Drone Team has rocketed to 32nd place in the country.
After a string of several stellar performances at competitions around West Virginia, North Marion landed a ticket to one of four national championship events. The events coming up this spring are being held in Huston, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and in Fairmont.
"I'm really proud of these kids... they just picked up the ball with these drones and started rolling with it," Shackleford said. "They repair the drones, code the drones, learned how to fly the drones and the fact they've all come together as a team like this has me really, really excited."
The team's faculty advisor, Billie-Jo Shackleford, wanted her students to experience a tournament outside of their home state, so the group opted to attend the tournament in Mississippi, scheduled for April 21-22.
The team is made up of five students — Senior Gage Willis, Junior Ethan Clark, Junior Hailey Shackleford, Sophomore Brysen Reall and Senior Maxwell Sailor.
Each of the students has a different job when the competition starts. Usually a tournament will start with Brysen, whose job it is to gather information about the competing teams.
The VEX Drone competitions have an added level of depth where each team is paired with a random team to work together against another randomly paired up duo. Brysen will also help his group coordinate with the other team on strategy.
Once the schedule is set and the actual games begin, the rules of the game are simple — use the drone's propellers to blow ping pong balls into your goal and out of the enemy's. At the end, the balls are counted and the team with the most in their goal wins.
This is where Hailey, Maxwell and Ethan come in. Hailey is the main pilot of the drone and she runs the controls. Maxwell, her copilot, is tasked with communicating with Ethan, the air traffic controller. Ethan stands in across the playing field from the pilots and guides them to the landing zone. The landing zone is hidden from the pilot's view and they have to rely on the air traffic controllers signals for a smooth landing.
Throughout the weekend, there will be opportunities to be ranked in the "Skills" portion of the competition. This is where Gage's expertise comes in.
The Skills portion is where the drone must be programed to fly autonomously, with nothing but some lines of code guiding its movements. The drones are placed on the same course where the usual games are played, but all the team can do is hit go and hope their code scores them big.
The score is calculated like the score is in a normal game, the balls scored in the goal tally up for a final number.
As stressful as the competition itself can be, the students are ready for April and to represent Marion County on the national stage.
"It's awesome that this is our first year as a team and we've made it so far up the leaderboard," Ethan said. "I'm excited to represent the school as a team."
Gage felt much the same way.
"We get to represent the school at such a high level, that's such a cool opportunity," Gage said.
Hailey was focused on proving herself and her team to the naysayers. Being in the Top 50 teams in the country is no small feat, but she knows they can go higher.
"The fact we're able to go at all is something I feel like we're all looking forward to," Hailey said. "This is our chance to prove we can do what others said we couldn't."
"Yeah, I want to see how good we are compared to other teams from around the country," Brysen said. "We've only played in-state so far."
But the cost of the trip is expensive and the team is operating on a zero-dollar budget. They are currently seeking donations to help them travel to Mississippi at the end of April.
They need to raise is $3,000 for the trip. If any businesses wish to contribute, their logo will be added to the back of the team's competition shirts. For more information about donating, contact Billie-Jo Shackleford at bshackleford@k12.wv.us.
Other than getting funds to ensure travel, the sky's the limit.
