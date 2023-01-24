FAIRMONT — While certified athletic trainers are still in short supply, Marion County Schools are getting the next best thing.
Monday afternoon, during a special session of the Marion County Board of Education, board members approved the hiring of two "limited athletic trainers."
These two positions come after a months-long process of trying to fill athletic trainer vacancies at the county's three high schools. In the past, the school district has partnered with local organizations to hire athletic trainers but this year the usual avenues resulted in empty positions.
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission only requires athletic trainers be made available for prep football but Marion County goes above and beyond what is required and hires trainers for all high school sports.
This past football season, the district had to result to volunteers and these "limited" athletic trainers now enter the winter sports season to fill the gaps.
The shortage is affecting districts around the country and the state. Until recently, the limited positions were constrained to just football, but Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston, along with various parent groups believed it was important to expand the coverage to all sports.
In an effort to relieve the situation, the state has allowed these limited trainers expand outside of football and Monday the school board approved the first batch of temporary trainers.
"We've been searching for full-time athletic trainers since the start of football season and we've sent that search out nationally," Heston said. "It's vital to our board, our parents and our principals that we put ourselves in a position where we're less vulnerable to the injuries of our athletes."
The two limited trainers approved will go to North Marion High and East Fairmont High. Heston said the board will continue to search for a limited trainer for the position at Fairmont Senior High.
Some good news is that there is an individual interested in the full-time certified athletic trainer position at North Marion and that will be filled once the paperwork is finalized. In the meantime, the limited trainer will fill the role.
Heston said recent events — specifically the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in the NFL — have raised the guard of parents and administrators alike, resulting in a push to get these positions filled, even if those holding them are not fully certified.
The limited athletic trainers are usually registered nurses or licensed practical nurses, so they are capable of responding to injuries on the field but cannot prescribe a therapy regimen or treatment like a certified athletic trainer can.
"I think that parents do need to know that these vacancies are not due to our lack of trying," Board President Donna Costello said. "I know that this kind of took after the NFL incident, but I hope parents know we have nothing but the best interest of the students in mind."
The district will continue seeking full-time, certified trainers to replace the limited trainers.
