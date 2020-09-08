Is WVU's football season dependent on the stars?

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University does not have a five-star quarterback in Jarret Doege as it opens its season against Eastern Kentucky at noon on Saturday.
Does that mean the Mountaineers can't win the Big 12?
Not at all, for recruiting analysts are about as reliable as restaurant reviewers. One man's filet mignon is another man's meatball and one analyst's five-star high school quarterback is another analyst's three-star quarterback that's likely grow into a five-star.
Don't believe it?
Pat White, perhaps the greatest quarterback to play at WVU, was recruited by LSU as a wide receiver. Major Harris, who arguably was everything White was and was in an era when he was unique. He was wanted badly by Mike Gottfried at Pitt coming out of high school, but as a defensive back.
Don Nehlen put him at quarterback and almost won a national championship.
Take a look at some of the highly rated quarterback recruits who came to WVU. Think of the names: Ford Childress, William Crest, Barry Brunetti, Trey Lowe.
They all were top recruits but didn't make it at WVU.
But know what, when Baker Mayfield came out of high school in Austin, Texas, he had three stars and four major college offers. He now has a Heisman Trophy on his resume and is an NFL quarterback.
And Patrick Mahomes. He three-stars coming out of high school but owns a Super Bowl ring and contract with the Kansas City Chiefs that is worth $503 million.
It can be done.
But here's the catch. It seems like Oklahoma always has a five-star quarterback battling for the Heisman, so much so that their domination has reached the point that during the Big 12 coaches conference call on Monday, one reporter was moved to ask Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy if he was sick of Oklahoma winning the Big 12 every year.
"I'm going to guess the other schools would be," he said. "We certainly would like to share the wealth around here."
But Gundy has to find a way to do it around a parade of quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts last year, Heisman winner Kyler Murray the year before and Baker Mayfield the year before that, all under the man who has come to be regarded in his time at Oklahoma as the top quarterback coach in the country, Lincoln Riley.
And if you think the well is running dry, forget it for he is replacing those three with the top high school quarterback recruit this year, Spencer Rattler.
Riley was asked about five-star recruits at quarterback during the Big 12 coaches conference call Monday and why it is that some of them make it and some don't, and whether leadership had anything to do with that.
"I think it could be for a lot of reasons," Riley began. "I think what you propose is possible. There's good examples of that."
But Riley maintains that no matter how many stars they have, it changes when they enter college.
"When they get here, it's about what they do here," he said. "Obviously, if they do a good job here and did a good job in high school, then you think their chances for success are higher. But that doesn't mean that every 5-star is going to work out or that every 2-star is not going to be able play at Division 1 or even the professional level.
"There's exceptions. But when you are talking about guys with skill sets who have done well at the high school level, you have to do your best to protect them. How do they fit in your system, your offense, your culture ... what is their inner hunger to improve, get better and to succeed like? Those aren't always easy things to judge just because you are limited on how much you can see these guys around and how much exposure you get to them. But that's what we get paid for."
One must take note that outside the Oklahoma stadium there are statues of Oklahoma's four Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that three of them were 3-star recruits.
"Sure, there's more to it than just having 5 stars. Opportunity is important. There are talented guys who are miscalculated. High school situations are so different, coaching staffs, level of competition ... there's so much different. If they were all playing in the same league, in the same place it would obviously be a lot easier to work through and decide.
"There's a lot of guess work in it and no surprise to see that. You will continue to see guys not rated that high who become good players. It still comes down to what you believe in, what you want in your system and if you find that, you sign it whether it's a 5-star or a 2-star."
And so, don't write off West Virginia's starter Jarret Doege, just because he wound up at Bowling Green before transferring to West Virginia. There's too much that goes into becoming a star than just the opinion of a few recruiters.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.