FAIRMONT — With the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully in the proverbial rearview mirror of the world's consciousness, everyone can travel the globe more freely.
One such globe trotter can be found working on the campus of Fairmont State University.
Nicholas Granata, a 23-year-old graduate student from Italy's University of Calabria, is taking part in Fairmont State's study abroad program since its relaunch a year ago.
“My goal was to come to the United States to study and I chose Fairmont State University because it offered courses that interested me and I liked the safe and welcoming campus,” Granata said.
Like Fairmont State, the University of Calabria is a state-run institution, but is much larger with 35,000 students compared to approximately 3,561 students at Fairmont State. The university is in Arcavacata, a hamlet of Rende and a suburb of Cosenza, and was founded in 1972.
Granata is enrolled in the University of Calabria’s masters of digital document management and preservation program, which teaches students how to implement and administer document management systems and related procedures that allow organizations to capture, store, retrieve, and share electronic records and documents.
“Studying abroad has allowed me to experience a new culture, and gain a new perspective of the world,” Granata said. “Coming to Fairmont State has helped me to become more adaptable and independent, and has pushed me to go outside my comfort zone.”
During his semester at Fairmont State, Granata is working in the Ruth Ann Musick Library where he is managing historic collections that will be available online and accessible to the public. The collections include the medical history of the area, Fairmont State's folklore publications, and the Fairmont State Masquers Town and Gown programs. The collections are used as reference work for anyone researching archival material, publications or medical history.
“During my time here at Fairmont State I’ve made new friends from all over the world and I have also acquired new professional skills,” said Granata. “Being an international student is a unique and rewarding experience that has allowed me to grow both personally and professionally, and has made a positive impact on my future career opportunities.”
Sarah Sakaguchi, Fairmont State's coordinator for Educational Pathways for International Centers and Students, is grateful to see the study abroad program back up and operating after such a challenging time in world history brought on by the pandemic.
“We as a campus community are so thrilled to welcome Nicholas and other international students to our campus. Opening the door for J-1 visa students to come to Fairmont State is an opportunity for these students to experience West Virginia and U.S. culture, as well as an opportunity for our students to interact with students of diverse cultures,” Sakaguchi said.
“The students we have welcomed this academic year have positively contributed to our campus community and classroom discussions. These students give me hope for a flourishing future for Fairmont State and West Virginia as a Study Abroad location.”
