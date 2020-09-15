FAIRMONT — Dozens filed into Judge David Janes' courtroom Monday to witness an event that hasn't happened in nearly 40 years.
Janes administered the oath of office to Julie Kincaid to become the new County Clerk of Marion County on Monday. She succeeds the previous clerk, Janice Cosco, who resigned from the position after 39 years of service.
Surrounded by community members and members of her family, Kincaid acknowledged she has a lot to live up to, but said she was excited to start work right away.
"I have very big shoes to fill," Kincaid said. "So I am going to work very hard every day to try to fill those."
Kincaid has been working in the office of the county clerk since 2007, and she said she has experience working in different departments within the office. Starting out, she did not expect to be in inducted into a position that would normally require a victory in an election, but she is happy the Marion County Commission had the confidence in her to name her as Cosco's successor.
"I did not expect that I would be here," Kincaid said. "Working here for 13 years, I've had a lot of different experiences. I have worked in the record room, I've worked in bookkeeping, I have worked obviously in this office the longest."
Marion County Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov has worked with Kincaid since she started in the office, and said he, too, believes she is the best person to fulfill the role.
"The experience that's already there — that's irreplaceable," Antulov said. "I agree that she is the most qualified person who wanted to take it."
Cosco said Kincaid's attitude in the office made her special to work with as well, which she said will also make her a good county clerk.
"She'll do great," Cosco said. "She has the love for the public and she loves public service. She is a delight."
With the 2020 general election approaching, Antulov also said promoting someone from within the county clerk's office was a good idea, to ensure that the operations would remain consistent and smooth. With this year hosting a particularly difficult election process, Antulov said consistency is key to carrying out the duties of the county clerk's office.
"It's going to be the same team working the process, so it's going to be good," Antulov said. "She's got a good staff of people surrounding her that will assist her and help her to make those right, proper decisions."
Kincaid said she does not plan to make any drastic changes to the office, because the system created under Cosco has been serving the public well over the years.
"I am hoping to accomplish the continuity of service that the public has come to expect from Janice Cosco's office," Kincaid said. "We do not wish to change anything. Everyone here works together fantastically."
Regarding the upcoming election, Kincaid said the preparations the county clerk's office made for the primary will be followed in the general election because so many adjustments had to be made to keep up with all the absentee and mail-in ballots in June.
"You know how to deal with everything, you know where everything is coming from," Kincaid said. "We did get through the primary so easily, it did go very, very smooth and it was one of the most unprecedented elections that we ever faced. So many circumstances surrounding it made it very difficult, but yet everyone here, we all work together so well."
Kincaid also said she will continue fulfilling the duties she performed in her previous role in the county clerk's office, while also picking up some managerial duties as county clerk.
Antulov said he believes Kincaid will excel in the position, because she is both willing to learn the new aspects of the job, while also building on her previous experience.
"You've got to be willing to do it — she is," Antulov said. "You've got the have the experience to do it — she has. Anybody stepping in has a learning curve. She has reduced that learning curve because she has been here for 13 years in the office."
Kincaid said although the work can be difficult, she is passionate about the role the county clerk plays in democracy.
"This office is actually my passion," Kincaid said. "I love elections I love dealing with elections, I love dealing with the poll workers, I love the tabulation. It's a real challenge, it's very difficult work, but when you become impassioned with wanting the best results and the fastest results and what's accurate, you really put your heart into it."
