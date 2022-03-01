FAIRMONT− Jayenne Elementary School is kicking off Dr. Seuss' birthday week with Read Across America and their Read-a-thon spring fundraiser.
On Monday, Principal Scott Morris read students "The Cat In The Hat" dressed up as The Cat, with a hat and tie, to get into spirit.
"They have a love for reading and they’re young. I think they like to see their principal and teachers dress up and have fun with them," Morris said.
Kindergarteners Nolan Routa and Jack Stalnaker said they enjoyed having their principal read to them and are looking forward to the events planned this week.
"I’ve been reading like every night before I go to bed," Routa said while talking about the start of the Read-a-thon.
Routa said his favorite book is, "Hop on Pop," because he hops on his dad like the characters in the book do.
Stalnaker said his favorite book is, "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" because he likes all of the different places displayed.
Spirit week will last through Friday. Some of the other festivities include a photo booth, a door decorating contest — judged by the students— a birthday cake coloring contest and submitted videos of parents, teachers and community members reading Dr. Seuss books.
"I think it gets them excited... It’s also a good way to have a book study where we do a whole bunch on one author so they can kind of compare and contrast and see different things of the same style," kindergarten teacher Morgan Hostutler said.
The Read-a-thon spring fundraiser was launched last year by Jayenne third grade teacher Debbie Von Schmidt. The fundraiser is similar to a walk-a-thon, but minutes read are counted instead of minutes walked. Students can register on the read-a-thon website and log their minutes with their parents and teachers can create classroom sessions to read to the class.
So far, $4,000 have been raised to purchase new technology, playground equipment and Positive Behavioral Interventions & Supports rewards, among other things.
"We’re doing fantastic already," Von Schmidt said about the fundraiser.
"I think the point of this week is to instill a love of reading for all books," Morris said.
If you would like to participate in Jayenne's Read-a-thon you can do so here and use the code 46447.
