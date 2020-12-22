FAIRMONT — Marion County Judge David Janes administered the oath of office to Jimmy Riffle Monday allowing him to serve his second consecutive term of Marion County Sheriff.
After a brief courtroom ceremony attended by Riffle's close friends and family, he said he is looking forward to a second term. He wants to complete initiatives he began during his first term, which include fully staffing the department and updating its police cruisers.
"As far as the department goes, we are looking to have more deputies, looking to update our fleet of cruisers," Riffle said. "Those are the two big goals right out of the gate for 2021."
In Marion County, a sheriff is allotted two consecutive terms, but is allowed to run for office again after a four-year gap. Riffle said he is focusing on the coming four years, and said bringing the department back to full staff after 2020 presented some difficulty in doing so.
"We have been fairly short-staffed with road deputies since I took office," Riffle said. "It has been very hard to try to get qualified candidates — it has been real hard this year trying to schedule a time and place that we can even give a written exam because of the limitations on the number of people.... We are looking to add at least three new deputies in the following month or so."
In addition to leading the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Riffle is also responsible for tax collection in the county, and works with the Marion County Assessor to serve as treasurer for Marion County. Riffle said while he was in office, the payment system has been integrated to an online format, and he wants to further improve online communication between the tax office and the Assessor's Office.
"We have modernized the tax department, we are allowing online payments now," Riffle said.
"We are also looking at initiating a new computer-based system for paying taxes that will allow us to interface in with the assessor's office. It will hopefully eliminate the need if there is a discrepancy between the assessment and the bill you're paying that we can take care of that all in one area. So that is going to be a pretty important step to take in the coming months."
After going through the campaign and election process again, as well as going through a partial recount of the election results following the election, Riffle said he is happy the people of Marion County have elected him as sheriff once again.
"I am honored, I am happy," Riffle said. "I'm looking forward to the next four-year term to continue doing what we have been doing and leave it better than I entered it, and better for the next sheriff who comes after me."
