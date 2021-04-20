MORGANTOWN — They ought to nickname Josh Chandler-Semedo "The Shadow" on the West Virginia defense, for he has spent his first few years here operating in the dark shadows cast behind such star linebackers as David Long and Tony Fields.
They not only gathered in opposing ball carriers as they tried to gain yards against what has become a stubborn West Virginia defense that now sees itself as potentially the best in the nation, but they gathered up the headlines while doing it.
And if it wasn't them, it was the Stills brothers or a brash freshman named Akheem Mesidor.
Chandler-Semedo, he was always there, always producing whether it be as the Will linebacker or at Mike, solid as a rock but equally as quiet.
Well, actually it wasn't that he was quiet, it was more that people weren't listening.
And they should have been because he's an intelligent player both on the field and in the classroom, a determined player and one who believes that this year he will make a huge step forward, partially as a player but more so as a leader and as a spokesperson for the team.
After he was the MVP on the defensive side by making 10 solo and 13 total tackles in the absence of Fields for WVU in last year's bowl game victory over Army, he talked about how they had been good that year but there was so much more the defense could do. Yes, No. 4 in the nation in fewest total yards allowed was a dramatic step forward but there was so much more.
"We weren't first, so we have the same hunger, the same desire we had last year, even more," he said recently while meeting with the media. "We were close. You take out some of the Eastern Kentucky game where we didn't play good, the Iowa State game, the Texas game where we gave up a lot of run yards. We could have been No. 1."
Perhaps, though, that No. 4 ranking that included a No. 1 ranking against the pass and should carry an asterisk as WVU did not get to play offensive powerhouse Oklahoma, the game canceled due to COVID-19, a nice gift for any defense.
Somehow, you kind of wonder how it would have handled that challenge for it was a gifted defense and should be again this season with Chandler-Semedo playing an even more prevalent role.
Without Long, without Fields, Chandler-Semedo is emerging as the leader of the linebacking corps and the defense.
His redshirt freshman year, he was thrown into the breach and now he is a three-year starter, having experienced the Will and Mike linebacker spots.
"Leadership is something I have to do. As a sophomore, I was thrown into a leadership position. I was a starter and had to go out there and be in roles we necessarily weren't ready for. I feel like last year and especially this year I've grown into that leader knowing how to communicate with the younger guys, being able to motivate guys."
Head coach Neal Brown is happy to see this.
"I think Josh is really maturing this semester, growing into a leadership role, understanding what it means to be a leader and to set the standard every single day," Brown said last Saturday after a scrimmage. "I think, vocally, he's grown his communication skills."
And he's a different player, too, according to Brown.
"He's playing both Mike and Will. We've gotten most of his work at Mike. He's leaner. He's faster. I think he's picked up right where he left off in the bowl game," Brown said. "Tony Fields didn't play and he stepped in and was the leader. I think that gave him a lot of confidence and I think that carried over into this semester.
"I think his confidence is at an all-time high and I think he's doing a good job with our younger players as well."
Last year was not an easy one for anyone, but it was particularly tough on Chandler-Semedo from a personal standpoint.
Yes, there was COVID-19 to deal with as a sport, team and as person. There was also the idea of working with a new coach among the linebackers with Jeff Koonz. And there were personal problems.
"This year was a difficult experience for me. I had a couple of deaths in the family, had a couple of things go sideways for me. It's really about being able to persevere. Football definitely saved my life this year," he said after the bowl game.
He missed a lot and therefore didn't get to work with Koonz in the off-season as much as he would have in a normal year.
It wasn't until late in the season that he and his position coach really got it together.
"Me and him never got a chance to build a relationship because I had to leave last spring before we even started practice. I had something wrong in my family. There wasn't any communication until we got back and had OTAs in fall camp, It's really now just building that trust, getting to know him as a man, him getting to know me. It's player-coach, man-to-man," Semedo-Chandler said.
"We had a lot of communication over the off season. We had a lot of communication toward the end of last year. I spent hours with him over the break, just trying to learn. I'd go to his office for hours over the break trying to build a relationship."
This is his senior year and it is more exploding on Chandler-Semedo as much as it is sneaking up on him.
"Time goes extremely fast," Chandler-Semedo said. "You just have to take it in and enjoy it. We just played this bowl game a couple of months ago and now we have spring almost over. Next thing you know we'll be ready to go out and play the season.
"You can't waste opportunities. I only have 18 practices left to get ready for my senior year, three in the spring and 15 in camp."
And then it's "Play ball" and the feeling is that for Josh Chandler-Semedo it will be time spent in the spotlight, not the shadows.
