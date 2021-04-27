CHARLESTON — In a major push to vaccinate younger West Virginians, Gov. Jim Justice is looking to spend CARES Act funds on a financial incentive.
In his COVID briefing on Monday, the governor announced anyone 16- to 35-years-old who gets vaccinated will receive a $100 savings bond.
"Our young people get so distracted that maybe just a little dose of patriotism from the savings bond will key a thought," Justice said. "I would much rather do that than some savings plan that's off the shelf."
A $100 savings bond will cost the state $50, and is it is held to full maturity will eventually be worth $100 as it accrues interest. The will be given to anyone who is vaccinated within the given age range. Justice's goal is to vaccinate 275,000 people between the ages of 16 and 35. If that goal is reached, it will cost the state around $27.5 million in CARES Act funds.
"That sounds like an enormous number, but think about just how much testing costs," Justice said. "If we tested 13,000 [people] then we're somewhere close to spending $1.3 million a day on just the testing. We're not even talking about the hospitalizations and the deaths."
Justice broke out the whiteboard to show the math on the percentages of West Virginians who need to be vaccinated in order for the state to surpass the threshold of 60% of its population having been vaccinated. The numbers of residents being vaccinated are slowing down and Justice says he fears that 40% of the population will refuse to take the vaccine.
"We fear that 40% of our population may decide, 'we don't want to take the shot,'" Justice said. "If that's the case, we've got 588,000 [West Virginians] who are sitting on the sidelines."
The governor is hoping the monetary incentive will encourage the younger population to take the vaccine. There are 380,000 West Virginians between 16 and 35. Justice's goal is to vaccinate 78% of that population, which is where he gets the number 275,000 mentioned earlier.
But Justice and his COVID team say younger people aren't getting the shot as quickly as first assumed they would.
"They're not taking the vaccines as fast as we'd like them to take them," Justice said. "We've got to beat 588,000 bad."
West Virginia currently has 52% of its population vaccinated at least once and Justice is hoping to reach and surpass the 60% mark, but to do that, West Virginians have to keep getting shots in arms.
"We're at a critical point in this pandemic response," said Clay Marsh, West Virginian's COVID Czar. "As the governor said, the key for us is to have more people step up and choose to be vaccinated."
Jim Hoyer, retired major general and the director of the Joint Interagency Task Force for W.Va., brings up a similar issue. Across the country, folks aren't getting their second dose on time.
"Nationally you may have seen news about the number of people failing to get their second dose in a timely manner," Hoyer said. "As Clay points out, only when you get [the] second dose are you protected against the variants.
"But I'm happy to report that, in West Virginia, we are doing exceptionally well with West Virginians getting their second dose within the time frame."
Total COVID deaths in the state are up to 2,821. That makes eight more names added to the list since the governor's last address.
Justice did not give a time frame for the roll out of the savings bonds, but said they'll be in the mail as soon as possible.
