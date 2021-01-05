FAIRMONT — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice responded to frustrations over a viral video of a New Year's Eve party at The Greenbrier, calling it "a political hit," and dismissed any double standards between the party and the current status of high school school sports, during his Monday press briefing, his first public statement since the video went viral on social media over the weekend.
The video, which was first posted on social media by state senator Sen. William Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, depicts a large crowd of people in a ballroom at The Greenbrier resort on New Year's Eve, with many of the attendees not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.
Partygoers rang in the new year last night at Governor Justice’s resort, with COVID protocols apparently optional. Meanwhile, the Governor won’t let high school sports begin until March 1. Kids continue to sacrifice while adults celebrate. pic.twitter.com/YhypNKGGk0— William Ihlenfeld II (@IhlenfeldWV) January 2, 2021
The video of the New Year's Eve party at The Greenbrier, which is owned by Justice, was taken just a day after Justice announced the start of high school winter sports in West Virginia were being delayed until March 1. The video and the sequence of events added to the already existing anger of high school coaches, athletes and parents across the state over the delay of winter sports, and many took to social media over the weekend to express their frustrations. Coaches, athletes and parents have also planned a rally Friday outside the state Capitol building prior to Justice's scheduled press conference where they'll advocate for sports to resume with the message #LetThemPlay.
Justice was asked directly by the media on Monday about the backlash from those who have criticized him for being hypocritical in asking student-athletes and coaches to make sacrifices while not asking the same of others, such as the attendees of the New Year's Eve party.
"Why do we need to pit one another against one another?" Justice said. "We don't need to do that in West Virginia, and we do it over and over, and it just doesn't make much sense to me."
"This doesn't have anything to do with rich people, this doesn't have anything to do with the kids playing basketball — I want to play more than you'll ever, ever know. Goodness gracious, do I want to play," said Justice, who is also the head girls' basketball coach at Greenbrier East High.
When repeatedly asked about the party video and the message it sends to athletes and coaches who have seen their seasons put on hold, Justice emphasized the two are completely separate from one another.
"Really at the end of the day, forget everything except just this: To bring a game atmosphere with grandparents or whatever inside a gymnasium, is that the thing to do today? It doesn't matter if they did something bad at The Greenbrier, or Snowshoe, or wherever it may be, should we do that today? We shouldn't do that," Justice said.
Justice maintained the decision to further postpone the start of high school winter sports from Jan. 11 to March 1 was a collaborative one between the governor's office, the state health department and the state board of education, out of safety concerns first and foremost.
"Some people have brought up the issue, 'Well, Governor, if you can decide for us to not have sports until March 1,' and so on and so on. Listen to me, that's not the governor deciding," Justice said. "From the standpoint of us playing sports and whatnot, we may very well look at March 1 as the games start date, and we may very well step back and look at conditioning and everything (before that), but we know one thing for certain don't we: We cannot be moving sports ahead of everything and start back playing sports in seven days. Do we not know that? So we pushed it out, and absolutely we can make all kinds of adjustments in regard to that, but that is absolutely the decision of a lot of people."
Coaches, athletes and parents have countered Justice's postponement citing that the neighboring states of Ohio and Pennsylvania have already started playing winter sports. They've also questioned the reasoning behind the state's recent announcement that stipulates all elementary and middle schools, as well as high schools in non-red counties on the state's color-coded metrics map, will return to in-person learning on Jan. 19, but yet sports are still deemed too dangerous.
"From the standpoint of a kid not practicing basketball or from the standpoint of a coach and you think, 'Well, Justice doesn't want the kids to be able to practice basketball.' Justice is a basketball coach! I mean, give me a bloomin' break, I want my kids to be able to play basketball more than you'll ever imagine," Justice said. "(The protocols) don't have anything to do with trying to connect with one another unless you want to make it that way."
