FAIRMONT — It was practically unanimous. Any time there was a discussion about East Fairmont girls' soccer throughout the 2020 season — either with people within program or onlookers outside of it — the conversation was likely to lead to one name in particular at some point: Kierstyn Maxey.
A freshman midfielder, Maxey immediately emerged as a star this fall for the Lady Bees, prompting plenty of folks to gush, not only over what caliber of player she is now, but also the one she has the potential to become in the future.
From the moment she stepped on the field this season, Maxey's combination of technical skill — a tight handle, deft touch, raw shot power — and intangibles — fiery competitiveness, matured smarts — vaulted her into a central role within East Fairmont's attack. She displayed the chops to threaten opponents on the ball or off the ball as a scorer and passer, and she also showed she could dictate a game's pace and flow through pure work rate in areas such as 50/50 balls and defensive pressure.
"As a midfielder, (my teammates) are counting on me to win those 50/50 balls and everything, and that also just adds another step to your game; if you can win those balls out of the air and win those 50/50s, then that allows us to possess forward as well as keep control of the ball in the midfield," Maxey said earlier this season. "So it's important to have that grit to get 50/50s and balls out of the air."
In her debut season with East Fairmont High, Maxey finished the year with a team-high 25 goals and 13 assists in 22 games while leading the Lady Bees to the Class AA Region I, Section 2 championship game. And it was during the Bees' run to that sectional title game where Maxey's season reached a crescendo as she tallied a combined seven goals in East's sectional quarterfinal and semifinal wins over Frankfort and North Marion, respectively.
The first of those marquee performances came against Frankfort in the quarterfinals, where she blasted the Falcons for five goals in her playoff debut to propel the Bees to a 7-0 win. Then, just two days later against a North Marion squad EFHS edged just 1-0 in the regular season, Maxey put in two more goals to spearhead a 6-0 win that may have been East's finest all-around game of the season.
