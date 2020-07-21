Lady Huskies keep on ticking amid COVID-19 pandemic

RACHEL — A fifth state championship may have very well been stolen away from them back in March as the odds-on title favorite of the eventually cancelled Class AA state tournament. Before the cancellation, the initial response to suspend the state tournament indefinitely left their hopes for a title hanging in limbo for more than a month.
Then after the official cancellation, they, like the rest of the teams across the state, waited for the go-ahead to begin preparations for the 2020-21 season while riding the ongoing COVID-19 roller coaster of optimistic peaks and pessimistic valleys.
Yet, through it all, the North Marion High girls' basketball team has continued to do what it's always done: The Lady Huskies have just kept on ticking.
For over 15 years now under coach Mike Parrish, the NMHS girls' program has made habit into a hallmark, consistency into a cornerstone. The program's play style stays the same, the system stays the same, and, most importantly, the level of success stays the same.
"It's a process," Parrish said. "We just have to keep it rolling."
The Lady Huskies — even the aftermath of heartbreak and in the midst of hitches — have once again reunited on the court and returned to their customary ways over the past week-plus as they've gotten back at it during the county's annual three-week live practice period.
"We're going to practice everyday that we can to get them back together with each other and get some of our team continuity back," Parrish said.
To the extent possible with the precautions and restrictions put on practices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Huskies have resumed their frenetic, up-and-down style of play constructed on defensive activity, pace-and-space offense, and roster-wide adherence to the game's fundamentals.
"We've done about the same type of drills, we've just modified them a little bit," Parrish said.
Required face coverings for all indoor practices has prompted Parrish to dial back just a hair on the team's usual verve, he said, and while they've gotten back to extended scrimmaging in practice, Parrish has reconfigured those periods to last only about three minutes at a time before a short break and then another three-minute session.
"It's a lot of the same things that we always used to do during three-week," said rising senior guard Karlie Denham, a reigning Class AA all-state second team selection. "It is different (though) because we don't have the tournaments we usually go to."
Those tournaments and scrimmages against outside competition have annually been the backbone of the Huskies' three-week period, a byproduct of the program's rock solid foundational culture; a program with established cyclical success and a precedent for player expectations has less need for standard in-house clean-up.
The Huskies have long prioritized playing together as a team in the offseason as much as possible as opposed to individual development on the AAU circuit. North Marion's system is predicated on giving the team's on-court chemistry and synergy freedom to breath and space to flourish, a major pro of playing actual, full-speed games as a unit.
"It really helps to play against other teams in those tournaments because it helps us play together more," Denham said. "It's better for us as a team to go against other people instead of going against each other because you get used to everyone's (tendencies)."
"We're used to playing about 25-30 games during the three-week period," Parrish said, "but we've had some good competition amongst ourselves."
The Huskies are expected to have a nearly full carryover from last season to this season personnel-wise, however, as they've graduated just two seniors in now-Fairmont State freshman guard Taylor Buonamici and Mackenize Harbert. Outside of Buonamici, the team's other four starters are projected back in all-staters Denham and rising junior forward Katyln Carson, rising sophomore all-state honorable mention wing Olivia Toland, and sharpshooter Kiley Brown.
That returning quartet will run roughshod over most opponents on its own regardless of the team's fifth starter or reserves off the bench.
Denham is a blur — both with and without ball — in North's breakneck transition game, and last season you never knew when she'd be due to tick off a scoring explosion from everywhere. Denham said her main offseason priority was becoming more consistent game to game.
Carson is a problem down low with the right mismatch, and defensively, she built an impenetrable fortress around the hoop as a rim deterrent last season. Toland had multiple nights last season when she looked like the Huskies' best player, and she was a freshman on one of the best teams in the state playing alongside three all-staters.
Brown is the most overlooked of the team's returnees, but her 3-point shooting, underrated passing chops (especially on outlets) and defensive smarts makes everything easier for everyone else.
Rising junior guard and 2019-20 sixth man Kennedy Beaty is the most obvious candidate projected to fill the spot vacated by Buonamici, but if everyone from last season returns, North is also set to bring back rising senior forward Taylor Kerere, rising senior guard Breanna Shelosky and rising sophomore guard Addie Elliott as players who received regular varsity minutes last season.
Still, the graduation of Buonamici isn't a loss to simply gloss over. She was a clutch gamer whose natural basketball genotype — unselfish, humble, extremely competitive — fit North Marion to a tee. She's an undisputed all-timer within a North Marion program that has graduated handfuls of very talented and very accomplished players through the years.
"Losing her has forced a lot of people to step up and try to fill in that void, but we're doing really with it," Denham said. "Taylor and I had good communication where when one of us had the ball, the other would run down the floor and we would always look for each other — that really helped a lot on fast breaks. But everyone is still working together, so we should have a lot of that too this year."
Again, star players graduate, new contributors emerge, even a disease pandemic uproots our global society, but North Marion keeps on going, keeps on chugging toward 20-win seasons.
"All these kids play against all of those kids over the years and they get used to the system we play," Parrish said. "They've looked a lot better (since being back) than what I thought they would — I thought they'd all be a little rusty, but it's been competitive and we've seen some good things."
