FAIRMONT — Few things have been ideal in the months since everything became surreal.
Fairmont Senior High cross country ruled both the day and the sport eight months ago at the 2019 state meet in November as the Polar Bears swept the Class AA boys' and girls' state championships. The Polar Bears crowded the winner's podium for photos with handfuls of shimmering hardware. The boys' team soaked up the satisfaction of a record-setting repeat championship, while the girls' team revelled in the program's steady climb to return to title-winning glory.
In the months since that championship conquest, however, the Lady Polar Bears' perseverance has been tested, their resolve placed under the microscope. They lost two of their top three runners to graduation in Carlina Jacquez and Mackenzie Stanley, two four-year seniors whose merit went well beyond their results race-to-race; both were program cornerstones, veterans who entered what was a struggling FSHS program as freshmen and eventually influenced it in a new direction and with a rejuvenated purpose.
Then the Lady Polar Bears faced the universal rigors inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the form of grinding solo runs, self-engineered discipline, and splintered camaraderie. And finally, in the weeks since the Lady Polar Bears' reuniting for team runs and workouts, they've come face to face with a roster that's beared out to be a bit short on proven runners.
"Going into my senior year I was excited to be a team captain," said Sophia Tomana, who was the Polar Bears' No. 4 runner last season and is one of the team's two projected seniors this fall, "but it's been a lot more leadership this year than it has in the past."
Before teams were permitted to practice together by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission in early June, for example, Tomana said she'd try to organize a couple of two or three-person runs among teammates on a weekly basis in an attempt to somewhat stave off the plateau, in terms of motivation and results, that often comes with an overkill of solo training.
Solo long mileage runs were enviably still frequent, however, demanding runners reach deep to hold themselves accountable. And then even beyond that, there's the fight against human nature itself wherein thoughts pop up that all of the training — be it mileage, daily body upkeep or diet — could all be naught depending on the seemingly unpredictable course of the coronavirus.
"At this time, it's all about working toward something, whether it's medial or really big," said Tomana, who finished 15th overall at November's state meet and 20th overall two years ago as a sophomore. "It's about working toward something to keep that hope up because as soon as you start thinking, 'Well, we might not have a season, so why should I run anyway,' that's when things start getting bad. It's like staying up till 4 a.m. the night before you think you're going to have a snowday, but then you don't.
"(In my case) I know what is at stake, I know there's a possibility we might not have a season. You have to kind of accept the worst that could happen to begin with, but even then I'm like, 'If this doesn't happen, I still want to be able to run a half marathon or a full marathon on my own.'"
Adopting that mindset and that standard of work ethic is an arduous undertaking for any high school athlete — it requires a rare matured perspective of self actualization — and it gets compounded further in a sport like cross country where the spirit to vigilantly train is susceptible to eroding away even under ideal circumstances.
"Cross country has always been one of those sports where you just have to have self-discipline and push yourself in the offseason," said FSHS coach Mark Offutt, who guided the Lady Polar Bears up the state meet standings from sixth in 2017, to fifth two years ago, to the pinnacle last fall. "And the (runners) who are here are dedicated. They see the opportunity that we have."
That opportunity is a charge at a repeat state championship, which would be the program's first back-to-back state titles since winning three straight from 1996-98 in Class AAA.
The Polar Bears have enough proven returning runners and enough gravitas where a repeat is a reasonable goal, Offutt says, although plenty of obstacles stand in the way. Winfield is set up to be Class AA's premier power, according to Offutt, with the Lady Generals projected to return their top five runners from last season's Class AA runners-up. The Polar Bears, meanwhile, will have to replace Jacquez and Stanley from last year's top five, and the team's overall depth is scraping thin right now, Offutt said.
Still, Fairmont Senior is the reigning top dog and has a solid quartet as things currently stand with star sophomore Lydia Falkenstein, Tomana, rising sophomore Nevaeh Premo, and rising junior Taylor Kendziora who missed last season with an injury.
"We've really had to work together," Tomana said, "but the ones who are here pretty regularly are really strong."
Falkenstein was the team's top finisher at state in November with an impressive fourth overall finish, while Tomana checked in at 15th overall. Premo, meanwhile — a freshman who essentially had the pressure of the 2019 title riding on where she could place as the Polar Bears' No. 5 finisher — stepped up to come in 60th overall.
"Nevaeh and Taylor, they've put in a lot of work in the offseason, and then Sophia once again has a chance to be in the Top 10," Offutt said. "Then Lydia, right now, she's just super strong; I think she's kind of finally realized just what she has and what she needs to do, even just with her approach in practices."
Of course, there are limitations on just how far four runners can pull a team even if they've all put the work in. So often that fifth and final spot for a team is the deciding factor in the state championship race, an element that could be even further magnified this season considering the potential impact and drag of the coronavirus on training.
"There's definitely going to be a bigger gap between those who ran during conditioning and those who didn't. It's all in the numbers," said Tomana, who is eyeing an all-state nod this season as a Top 8 finisher. "And I think there really can't be an excuse for it because anyone could run on their own."
There's still plenty of potential and time for the Polar Bears to dispel current concerns over their depth. Perhaps a No. 5 runner emerges from last year's crop of expected returnees, or maybe improvements across the board from the projected top four of Falkenstein, Tomana, Premo and Kendziora can offset the fifth spot. Last year's state meet standings don't offer a ton of natural wiggle room, however; just three of the Top 25 finishers from 2019 have since graduated — two of whom are Jacquez (5th) and Stanley (9th) — and that number increases to only nine graduates when you zoom out to the Top 50 finishers. There's no easy route here: To truly make up ground in the state meet standings, runners will have to earn it this season.
To that point — and to the Lady Polar Bears' teamwide aspirations this season — Falkenstein is primed to enter 2020 in the thick of the Class AA-A individual state title picture, Offutt said. Falkenstein finished fourth overall at the state meet in November and that was the finale of a trying freshman season for Falkenstein in which she overcame both physical and mental angst. Falkenstein battled a fairly-serious blood illness from just before last season's midway point, and all year long, she grappled with nerves, Offutt said.
Throughout the summer, however, Falkenstein has been bordering on a leap, one Offutt said he thinks could have her challenging last year's Class AA-A Top 3 of East Fairmont rising senior Erykah Christopher, Williamstown rising senior Ella Hesson and Pikeview rising senior Erin O'Sullivan.
"I think she's realizing that she's good at this and she can just enjoy it," Offutt said. "She's running stronger and she just keeps wanting to go even faster. The type of drive she has, it's fun to watch."
