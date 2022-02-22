FAIRMONT – A staid and low-scoring first half gave way to a scintillating and explosive second half on Monday at the 201st Fairmont Senior Field House where Notre Dame led nearly wire-to-wire and held off a late surge by Fairmont Senior to exact revenge over its sectional rival and nab a 53-49 victory.
The Irish, who were routed by 30 courtesy of the Polar Bears just 72 hours earlier on Friday night, got a game-high 32 points, including 23 in the second half, by star senior point guard Jaidyn West to lead the revenge win. Dominic Zummo added another nine points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds, while Trey Pettito buried two big second-half triples to finish with six points.
DaSean Goode finished with a team-best 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Fairmont Senior. Pharoah Fields also cracked double figures with 12 points off the bench courtesy of a fourth quarter heater that saw him can three 3-pointers. Star point guard Zycheus Dobbs finished with eights points and five assists, while Dominic Viani chipped in another nine points, all of which came in the second half.
“(Friday) was a close game through three quarters,” Notre Dame coach Jerrod West said of the teams’ prior matchup. “Defensively we were where we wanted to be (on Friday), we just couldn’t score. So the difference is the other night we couldn’t make a shot; tonight we made a few shots. But we won on the defensive end — they had 46 points and they made probably five 3s late. We played very, very good defense.”
The Irish defense, which pinched the gaps to close off Fairmont Senior’s driving lanes and helped and recover to absolve of temporary mismatches, set the tone throughout Monday’s contest limiting Fairmont Senior to 44.2 percent shooting with six turnovers. They were especially stingy in the first half, where Fairmont Senior managed just 12 total points on 5-of-19 shooting with four turnovers.
Beyond the numbers, however, was how Notre Dame’s defense choked off Fairmont Senior’s dribble penetration and prevented the type of drive-and-kick and swing-swing sequences that churn defenses into dust. Be it on-ball grittiness to stay in front of FSHS’s ball handlers, especially Dobbs, sturdy help-and-recover principles in the gaps, or doubling down on Goode on post mismatches, Notre Dame short circuited the Polar Bears’ rhythm.
“We did a really good job of just keeping the ball in front of us and making them have to take contested 3s,” Jaidyn West said. “That’s how we want to play, that’s how we want to make teams beat us.”
In spite of the top-tier defensive work, however, Notre Dame led by just four at the half at 16-12 as Fairmont Senior’s own defensive effort and framework kept West under wraps while conceding zero air space to Notre Dame’s off-ball 3-point gunners.
Dobbs attached himself to West like a leech, scooting over picks and face guarding him away from the ball, and when Notre Dame tried to free up West with an on-ball screen, the Polar Bears hard hedged, essentially doubling West and forcing him to give it up to a teammate. West scored just nine points in the first half on 3-of-9 shooting, and, as a team, 14 of Notre Dame’s 16 total points and 14 of its 17 total shot attempts in the first half came from West or Zummo.
“I thought we controlled the tempo of the game,” Coach West said, “but that’s a physical team, and they’re strong, athletic and long.”
The Irish offense finally opened up a bit to start the second half as the elder West slightly tweaked and diversified the team’s attack. Coach West tilted his son’s role in the offense into more off-the-ball actions and mixed up his screening partners when he did have the ball, alleviating a bit of the first-half congestion.
The tactical adjustments gave the younger West a few additional slivers of breathing space to work his magic; while handling the ball himself, he unearthed shooting pockets and finishing angles with an array of hesitations, pivots and step-through moves, and when off the ball, he fired off screens to launch off-balance triples, including a four-point play off a pindown that gave NDHS a 25-17 lead and later a fading 3 off a flare screen that made it a 36-22 game.
“It’s easier to guard someone when they always have the ball in their hands, but whenever you’re coming off different screens with different people, (the defense) has to pick its poison of whether it’s going to show on me or give up a layup,” said West, who shot 8-of-15 from the field and 13-of-16 from the foul line. “We did a good job of setting screens and my teammates know where I like the ball, so I got some daylight and I was letting it fly.”
Notre Dame’s offense reached its peak late in the third quarter when West’s four-point play was sandwiched between an and-one finish by Zummo off a backscreen lob and a pick-and-pop 3 by Petitto. The sequence was followed up moments later by a second Petitto 3 and West’s aforementioned triple off the flare screen.
The third quarter barrage, which included four made 3s, amounted to 22 points in the period on 6-of-9 shooting with a single turnover. It also gave the Irish as much as a 16-point lead at 36-20 and a 38-24 lead heading into the fourth.
Fairmont Senior mounted a furious rally in the fourth as it caught fire from deep, primarily off the scorching hands of Field and Viani.
As a team, the Polar Bears canned seven 3s in the period, with Fields drilling three himself and Viani cashing in on a pair. The long-distance bombing pulled the Polar Bears within one score at 49-46 with 32 seconds left after Dobbs assisted Viani on a catch-and-shoot 3. But Notre Dame held steady as far as ball control and foul shooting in the final 30 seconds to keep the Polar Bears at bay and come away with a momentous victory.
“We got a gritty group of guys and we want to get to Charleston and this game is great for us because this team (Fairmont Senior)…this team will be in Charleston — I’m going to go out on a limb and say that,” Coach West said. “So to be able to come into their gym and play the defense like we did tonight, that means we can compete against anybody.”
