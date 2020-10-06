FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High always faced long odds to continue its 2020 golf season heading into the Class AA Region I Tournament at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs. The top two finishing teams in the region would advance to the state tournament, while everyone else would go home for the offseason, and the Bees, a young team light on experience, were the darkest of dark horses to nab a first or second place finish.
The regional unfolded as predicted for the Bees. There was no miracle Top 2 finish and no state tournament appearance, as East Fairmont ultimately posted a team score of 299 to finish seventh out of nine teams.
Yet, even in the face of that seventh place finish and the Bees’ season coming to an end, there were plenty of positives to take away from the team’s regional performance as it geared up for next season, most notably the play of junior Jacob Laya.
Laya, playing out of EFHS’s No. 3 slot, put together a solid overall round and posted a team-best score of 95 to lead the Bees in what turned out to be their 2020 finale. Laya’s round was good enough to put him in a tie for 15th overall among individuals in the tournament.
“He was our low guy,” said Bill Malone, East Fairmont golf coach. “I thought he (played well) shooting a 95.”
Along with Laya’s team-best score of 95, East Fairmont also got qualifying scores from Tanner Bartholow with a 98 and Traijon Cather with a 106 at the regional.
Laya’s season-ending round of 95 was one of his best performances of the season and marked a whopping 18-stroke improvement from the Big 10 Conference tournament just a week earlier in which he carded a 113. After competing as East’s No. 3 golfer for much of the season, Laya’s 95 to end the year puts him in position to possibly wrangle hold of the team’s No. 1 or 2 spot next season as a senior. Either way, the 95 offers a major boon for Laya heading into the offseason.
