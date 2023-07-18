FAIRMONT — Music is a family affair for David and Lynn Herberger. At least it was Friday night when they had the opportunity to watch their daughter perform as a member of the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission Community Band.
The Herbergers watched with excitement as their daughter Marley Herberger, who plays flute, and her colleagues performed songs by legendary composer John Williams under the bright lights of East Fairmont High’s auditorium.
“We come to every performance. I think the community band is great. It's really neat to see younger people in middle school all the way up to people in their sixties and seventies still all just enjoying music together,” David Herberger said.
Marley Herbeger is one of 10 members of the band's flute section. Herberger was a member of her high school band and without the community band she would not be able to share her passion for music.
“I love it, after high school it was a way for me to get back into music and still do what I love,” she said.
The band has attracted performers from neighboring counties as well. Jennifer Connolly and her family traveled from Morgantown so her son could perform with the group.
Connolly said she was glad to see MCPARC provide such a cultural opportunity for the band and the community.
“It’s great, everybody loves John Williams’ music, it lets you use your imagination,” Connolly said. “When you see that many people up on stage and this many people in an audience, it's obvious that music is alive and well in Marion County.”
Assistant Band Director Chris Moran said it's nice to see the hard work pay off and to see the attendance continue to grow with each concert.
He is proud of the group's dedication over the last several months to learn Williams’ complex pieces. Williams is often described as the man behind some of the most beloved films of the past 50 years ranging from Star Wars to Schindler's List to Superman.
“This is what we work all season for. It's exciting in a community band setting with people from all skill levels and age ranges to spend several months and a lot of work to play music as challenging as John Williams' pieces," Moran said. “It’s very rewarding and it's great to see it come together and folks really enjoy seeing the show.”
Williams has also won a list of awards such as Academy Awards for Best Music and Grammy Awards for Best Score Soundtrack.
“John Williams is an attraction. It’s songs people know and love and grow up with,” Moran said.
Band director Mike Swisher said the event would not have been possible without support from MCPARC and Marion County Schools.
“MCPARC has been supportive, if I need anything I send an email or call Tina Mascara, she gives it to me. Her and Tony (Michalski) are just great and we really appreciate all their support," Swisher said.
We had to find a home, and thankfully East Fairmont High said we could use their auditorium and band room.”
Despite having 71 members currently in the band, Swisher said he hopes to continue to add more members as they prepare for their winter concert.
The band is planning on having multiple Christmas themed concerts later this year. The community band will begin practicing on October 9 from 6:30 to 8:30p.m. in the East Fairmont High band room.
“I look out here and I see a lot of people who have played an instrument before or who currently play in other ensembles and I would like them to come out and join us,” Swisher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.