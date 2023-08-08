PLEASANT VALLEY — For years, one local organization has helped seniors discover new skills, discuss ideas, and make friends all at the same time.
Marion County Lifelong Learners, based in Pleasant Valley, is a year-round continuing education program for seniors ages 50 and up in Marion County and the surrounding areas. The organization provides participants with a range of social and educational programming, with courses and events led by volunteer instructors with experience in a variety of fields, according to President Marianne Moran.
Since spring 2022, Carla Kesling has taught students Tai Chi, a Chinese martial art focused on calisthenics that builds flexibility, strength and cardiovascular fitness.
This year, she is also co-leading a course with Moran exploring air fryer cooking called “Do I Really Need an Air Fryer?”
Kesling and Moran are not the only ones introducing students to new programming this fall. Beginning in September, the organization is debuting an array of courses and events, including a class on making charcuterie boards and a course on preventing fraud and identity theft — a major issue facing seniors across the country, Moran said.
Courses often provide seniors the opportunity to explore the region’s parks, museums, and other attractions, Kesling said.
Treasurer Joy Macaulay has been involved with Lifelong Learners for roughly one decade, and said that a highlight from her time in the organization has been birding in Prickett’s Fort State Park with instructor Joey Herron.
“We take our binoculars and we look at ducks,” she said.
Herron catches small warblers to use in class to teach students about them. “They’re wonderful little birds,” she said.
Macaulay said other favorite courses dive into history and culture from around the world. Last year, she enrolled in a 12-week program about the history of China.
Moran said some Lifelong Learners classes have become staples and are sure to make a reappearance this fall, such as its sewing group, needle art club, book club, and chapter of the Red Hat Society — an international social organization for women of all ages.
Lifelong Leaners membership costs $60 annually, but this price is reduced for couples who enroll together to just $50 per person.
Lifelong Leaners open house is Aug. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Marion County YWCA, located at 2019 Pleasant Valley Rd. Here, attendees can learn about Lifelong Learners, meet members, and find out about the classes it will offer this fall more in depth.
“There are a lot of benefits socially,” Kesling said. “As well as just helping us continue our education and keep our minds young as we age.”
“Everyone needs socialization, and especially seniors,” Moran said. “It’s been proven that the more that seniors are around other people and are learning,” the easier it becomes to prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Moran said she hopes to continue raising awareness about the program and its mission in Marion County this fall.
“A lot of these classes will help seniors,” she said. “I’m hoping we’ll have a big open house and we’ll get some new members.”
