FAIRMONT — Effective Jan. 31, Main Street Fairmont is looking for a new executive director.
On Monday, the nonprofit announced Executive Director Tim Liebrecht is stepping down after taking the position in March 2020 on a part-time basis.
Liebrecht is described has having been "a key player in the repositioning of Main Street Fairmont into a growing force in the economic development of Fairmont’s historic downtown business district" during his tenure.
“I have sincerely enjoyed my time with Main Street Fairmont," Liebrecht said. "It has been an extraordinary learning experience and I am thankful for the support I’ve received from our team, the Main Street Fairmont Board of Directors, and the community. I look forward to watching Main Street Fairmont continue to grow and expand in the future.”
Taking on the role of interim director is Main Street Fairmont Manager Dan Swiger who has been on staff since Jan. 2021. Prior to being hired, Swiger served a year on the Main Street board of directors. Swiger, who has a background in marketing, has been tasked with day-to-day operations of the nonprofit for the past 12 months where he coordinated such events as Hometown Market.
"Actually, we've known that this change would be coming about for months, we anticipated it," Swiger said Monday in a phone interview. "I worked with Tim and the board of directors to create a succession plan and put it in place so there would be no loss of institutional knowledge in the transition."
Liebrecht said it has been public knowledge that he would not be the long-term executive director at Main Street Fairmont since he was hired just shy of two years ago. He said he was not at liberty to divulge his next full-time career move, other than to say he is staying local.
"I can't wait to see what the future holds for Main Street Fairmont," Liebrecht said.
When asked about the transition, Liebrecht said, he has tremendous confidence in Swiger and the organization going forward.
"He has been an extremely, invaluable member of the team and I have nothing but confidence in Dan and where he is going to take the program down the road," Liebrecht said.
Main Street Board President Brad Merrifield said Liebrecht is to credit for the growth the economic development agency has experienced in the past two years.
"We’ve been very pleased with the tremendous growth we’ve seen in the last two years. Tim has been a driving force in restructuring the Main Street Program. His vision and commitment have set us on a course that will guide us for years to come," Merrifield said in a press release.
The executive director job is posted on the website mainstreetfairmont.org/careers. Swiger said the board is accepting applications through the middle of February, however, that may be extended if no successful candidate is identified.
Meanwhile, like Liebrecht, Swiger is excited about the organization's — and the city's — future.
"We have made a concerted effort over the last two years to focus on a strategic mission that would not only better the community but Main Street Fairmont would be viewed as a viable economic partner in the region," Swiger said. "It is a continuing goal. We're working on obtaining other goals that we set up in our strategic plan."
