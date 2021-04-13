Majority of COVID variant cases are in NCWV

MORGANTOWN — Health officials in Monongalia County report that there are almost 200 identified cases of COVID-19 variants in the county.
Ninety percent of the California variant cases identified in West Virginia are in Monongalia County, while one-third of the state’s U.K variant cases are in Mon.
“These variants of concern are both more infectious, and the U.K. variant is associated with an increased risk of death,” said Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. “These mutations occur on the outside of the virus and change the way they adhere to human cells, but do not change how the virus behaves. This means the illness looks the same but may be more severe.”
As of April 9, Monongalia County has more than 32 cases of the United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7 and 164 cases of the California variant, which has two mutations -- B.1.427 and B.1.429.
Scientists do not yet fully know how the California variant will impact people.
What is clear is that we are seeing infections in children down to age 6,” Dr. Smith said. “Unfortunately, this is just a partial snapshot, as we are only doing a small number of genetic tests, including those who are now experiencing a second COVID-19 infection, those with infection following vaccination, and other random samples.”
Health officials do not know the extent of these infections in the community.
“However, we do know that the number of infections is increasing quickly,” Smith said.
Smith encourages residents who have not received a vaccination to do so because the vaccinations help “reduce risk of infection, severity of illness, chance of hospitalization and possibility of death from COVID-19.”
As of April 9, around 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered by Monongalia County Health Department as well as at the Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the old Sears building at the Morgantown Mall. That includes 37,326 first doses and 22,544 second doses.
Smith urges everyone to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines for health and safety, which includes wearing a mask, even if vaccinated.
“People still need to wear masks, even if they have been vaccinated,” Smith said. “And they should be cautious in other ways, by socially distancing when not around individuals with whom they live, washing their hands often and using common sense when they go out in public and engage in activities.”
Smith said the other two other known variants, the Brazil P.1 and the South Africa B.1.35, have not been discovered in Monongalia County.
According to information on the CDC’s website, “These variants have mutations in the virus genome that alter the characteristics and cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health.”
“This U.K. variant is estimated to be 50% more transmissible and more severe than the original virus,” said Diane K. Gross, MCHD regional epidemiologist. “The California variants are estimated to be 20% more transmissible, with no change in severity. However, they may be more likely to evade our immune defenses from natural infection or from vaccination.
“So the California variant may not spread as much as the U.K. variant, but it may be more likely to infect someone who had the virus previously or who was vaccinated.”
Existing variants and potential for additional ones is also a reason why MCHD still recommends that individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days instead of a shorter amount of time.
“We have been consistent since the beginning of this pandemic,” Smith said. “The only exception is where those employed suffer economic hardships. That’s the person who endures hardship from not being able to go to work.”
Also, West Virginia COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths have been on the rise again. After not exceeding 400 cases since late February, the daily state COVID-19 count reached 433 on March 25 and 566 on March 27.
On April 9, the state Department of Health and Human Resources announced 479 new cases. There also have been 61 deaths reported statewide in the first nine days of April. Right now, testing and vaccines remain the best public health tools in the arsenal to fight COVID-19.
“We want to emphasize that testing is still very important, even though many individuals are focused on vaccines now,” Smith said. “The estimate is that about 40% or more of people who have COVID-19 don’t have symptoms. And individuals are contagious before they develop symptoms. So even if you aren’t having symptoms, it’s a good idea to periodically know what your COVID-19 status is.”
West Virginia residents age 16 or older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine administration at the Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Clinic has been ramped up to three to four clinics a week for the next month.
“There really is no excuse for most people in this age group to not get a vaccine,” Smith said. “Not only will you help protect yourself, your friends and your family, but it also helps the community achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. It will also help in the fight to keep these new variants at bay.”
Individuals are now able to make a vaccine appointment directly at Vaccine.WVUMedicine.org. Testing days and times can be found at MCHD’s website, monchd.org and on the health department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
“More than three months ago, when we started vaccinating the public, most people had to be placed on a list,” Smith said. “We’re happy to report that getting a vaccine now is as easy as going online, selecting a time and day and arriving at the clinic, which has been set up to be an efficient system for inoculating the public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.