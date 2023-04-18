FAIRMONT — Marion County students will now be able to earn an associate degree while in high school.
The Marion County Board of Education on Monday welcomed a delegation from Pierpont Community and Technical College to hold a formal signing between the board and the college for the "one walk, two degrees" program, formally known as the Pierpont College Academy.
The new program is an outgrowth of several meetings between Pierpont's leadership and the school superintendents from the 13 counties the institution serves. The school systems expressed a need for increased dual credit services with the college, and Pierpont expressed a need for increased college attendance.
Monongalia County was the first to sign up, Upshur and Marion counties followed shortly after.
Marion County's School Board officially approved the memorandum on March 21, but Monday was the ceremonial signing of the document. Marion County's Head of Curriculum L.D. Skarzinski said the program falls in line with other initiatives the county was already considering.
"We're always looking for better opportunities for our students and this aligned very quickly with a need we saw," Skarzinski said. "It was a very quick and easy transition into this, and it was so simple to put something together that will be so beneficial for our children."
The program will allow incoming high school freshmen to enroll in special dual enrollment classes that will allow them to earn college credit while in high school. If the students stay on track with the program, they will finish high school with two diplomas — a traditional high school diploma and a liberal studies associate's degree.
Pierpont Interim President Kathleen Nelson said that from the college's side, this benefits her institution by increasing the number of students who are college bound. According to Nelson, West Virginia is below average compared to the rest of the country.
"This project really allows us to increase the education level of the high school students across our 13-county region," Nelson said. "I'm so energized by it and by the fact that the superintendents came to us and said, 'This is what we want.'"
Marion County is the home county of Pierpont and while it wasn't the first school system in line to sign up for the program, Nelson is thrilled that her school's home county has voiced its support and belief in the concept of the College Academy.
"This is our home and our home county, and they have been tremendously supportive of our academy," Nelson said.
Personnel season
With the Marion County School Board voting to pass School Superintendent Donna Heston's plan to cut the district's personnel overages by 15 percent earlier this month, saving the district $1.9 million, now comes the work of approving the transfer orders as they come.
Personnel added to the transfer list are held in something of a limbo until more senior and tenured employees are reassigned as needed, then personnel from the transfer list are moved to fill in the gaps.
Monday night began the process of contract renewals and non-renewals, which will also decide where the transferred employees end up.
The board's next meeting will be held May 1 at 6 p.m. in the central office on Mary Lou Retton Drive.
