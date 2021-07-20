FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education's plan to spend $20.4 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan was given the go-ahead by the state board of education Monday.
At Monday night's board meeting, School Superintendent Donna Hage reported on her trip to Morgantown, where she gave a presentation to representatives from the West Virginia State Board of Education.
In that presentation, Hage presented a list of plans for expending the ARP dollars coming into Marion County. Marion County Schools will be receiving $20.4 million dollars in pandemic relief that can be used on issues such as air quality and recovery from learning loss.
The latter is where Hage plans to focus much of the funding.
"This round-three funding is focused primarily on recovery of instructional loss," Hage said. "We can do some things with facilities as long as it's tied to reduction of transmission [of COVID-19]."
In her presentation, Hage shows that $11.6 dollars will go to education recovery and the other $8.4 million will be for infrastructure, $6 million of which is for HVAC projects. However, she said these numbers are preliminary approximations.
Prior to her presentation, Hage said the spendng plan is based on feedback the district received from a public poll that was conducted over the past weekend, gauging "the opinions of stakeholders."
According to the poll, a the majority of the 756 Marion County residents who responded to the think learning recovery should be a priority.
"The main thing we've had to address is how we plan to recover learning loss," Hage said.
Two major investments planned are to hire afterschool tutors and interventionists to help students who are struggling and falling behind. Hage's plan includes 11 new three-year positions to achieve this goal.
This ARP money lasts until 2024.
The state board gave Hage the go-ahead and now the plan is in a 30-day public comment period.
The board also received an update from representatives of the Tygart Valley United Way on their new afterschool Flipside program targeting middle schoolers.
"We noticed there was a gap in service when it came to afterschool activities regarding middle school students," said Shannon Yost, program manager for the United Way. "We partnered with the Boys and Girls Club... and we're doing that through Flipside, an all-new afterschool program for middle school students."
The program will kick off at East Fairmont Middle, West Fairmont Middle and Mannington Middle schools.
"We are working to bridge the gap between that very important in-school time and the out-of-school time," Yost said. "Two- to 6 p.m. is the prime time for juvenile crime in the U.S., and we're really working hard to get these middle schoolers actively engaged in our community."
The program will include homework help, science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities, art activities, socialization and various programs by community groups. The program will also provide students with a hot meal.
Board member Thomas Dragich said a complaint he's had previously when working with the Boys and Girls Club was the lack of involvement with student teachers from Fairmont State University.
Emily Swain, director of community impact for the United Way, said they hope to work closely with Fairmont State.
"That is something we are working towards and something we feel is important as well," Swain said. "[Fairmont State] is a huge resource for all our students and it's just down the road."
Other business:
- The board honored the North Marion Girls Track Team who were state runners up and four of whom were state champions in the 400 meter relay.
- The board received an update from Brenda Giannis of the Fairmont Chamber Music Society, regarding information about their fall plans in the schools.
The board will meet again Aug. 2 at the central office.
