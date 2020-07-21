FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education accepted three possible scenarios for the upcoming academic calendar at Monday's regular meeting.
The scenarios had been created by different committees that were organized to evaluate the potential for different plans, including a four-day school week, a five-day school week, a staggered student schedule and an alternating schedule of remote learning and in-person learning.
The first choice out of the given options is a five day school week with students attending at reduced time, so proper cleaning measures can be followed in-between sessions.
Gia Deasy, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools, presented the information compiled by the committees, which weighed the pros and cons of each potential scenario. She said the committees had sought safety for the kids, school personnel and parents as first priority, but also tried to create scenarios that would allow for optimal education conditions. Members of the committees then ranked the potential schedules to find the favored plan, and the lower ranked scenarios could be backup plans.
"The teams talked about what the benefits were and what the challenges were," Deasy said. "There's certainly a lot of things about getting your meals, having consistency, consistent childcare, and folks were very objective about listing that."
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said the district took a re-entry plan designed by the state, tweaked it somewhat and will use it for Marion County's re-entry plan.
"We're taking the state's plan and we're retooling it to be Marion County's," Farley said.
Steve Malnick, administrative assistant for Marion County Schools, said he has worked to put together an academic calendar that fit the necessary parameters.
"It models what we've had in the past, but some of the days that the students were going to be off are now non-traditional days," Malnick said. "None of us have ever had to start a school year in any of our careers like this."
These plans are all subject to change, Farley said, and depending on the governor's orders in the coming weeks, the board could still have to fall back on a different plan, or return to remote learning altogether due to the fluidity of the virus pandemic.
The board members all expressed concern for the plans that included in-person learning, saying that safety is their number one priority. There were questions about the possibility of going to full remote learning until the number of COVID cases in the state could be contained.
The board also heard from Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, who said the potential for change is always present in a coronavirus world, but if people follow the guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing, the spread of cases can be slowed.
"This thing is so fluid it changes not daily but almost hourly," White said. "If we do the right things, I am absolutely convinced we can do it safely. But if we don't and we let our guard down, I'm also convinced we'll have cases as well as deaths that I believe can be prevented."
Also at the meeting, John Foley, president of the Marion County American Federation of Teachers, reiterated the position of the union, saying that the AFT does not support a return to school in the fall, but supports the creation of a plan that keeps everyone who interacts with the school system safe.
"We can only support a plan that really keeps everyone safe," Foley said. "I'm talking about the students, the teachers, the faculty, the staff, including the community.
"We want to be back in school, we want to be with our kids every day, but we have to find a way to do it safely."
