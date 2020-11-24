FAIRMONT — On Monday, staff members of the Marion County Clerk's office began the recount of two elections that took place Nov. 3.
Joe Carpenter, a candidate for Marion County Sheriff, requested a recount for his race against the incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, and David Kennedy requested a recount in his race against Linda Longstreth for the Marion County Commission.
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said her office is employing the services of eight poll workers who will be performing the recount, which could take weeks to complete.
"The counting boards are comprised of two groups of four, so we have eight total," Kincaid said. "One group will be counting the sheriff race and one will be counting the commission race."
Carpenter received 12,538 votes, trailing Riffle's 12,748, for a difference of 210 votes, and Kennedy trails Longstreth by 1,278 votes, with Kennedy receiving 11,633 and Longstreth receiving 12,911.
Kincaid said the votes cast in the Nov. 3 general election will be counted by hand by the staff of the clerk's office, which is why the process will take so long.
"What we have to determine at the end of the day is that everything on that roll matches everything on the flashcards inside the machine in every precinct," Kincaid said. "Worst-case scenario would be a precinct per day counted, best case would be a couple per day, depending on the size of the precinct."
In order to commence the count, each candidate who made a request for a recount had to both take out a bond to pay to the County Clerk's office also and pay the total amount due to the counters, either once it is over or once a candidate opts to stop the count. In addition to the counters, the cost covers some of the services of Richard Lockhart, a salesman and election specialist for Casto and Harris. The candidates will not have to pay for the services of the County Clerk administrators.
"The recount workers are actually paid $11 apiece per hour," Kincaid said. "We have excluded the three other employees from the County Clerk's office's salaries, because we did find out we did not have to include those. The candidates will be charged for the counting boards and for Mr. Lockhart's rate."
Randy Elliott, a Marion County Commissioner, said the recount of the ballots could find a few discrepancies in each candidate's total amount of votes, but it usually only equates to a few votes' difference. He said it was the candidates' right to request a recount, and that it will be accurate to the results.
"The people working here have years and years of experience," Elliott said. "Their integrity and honesty is unquestionable, and there are as many Democrats as there are Republicans — it is equal so they don't do anything that is not correct."
Kincaid estimates the recount could take up to 20 working days, which will put the tentative completion of the counts into December. She also said the process is open for viewing by the candidates, because it is an open process that is meant to be transparent.
"It is an open process," Kincaid said. "We can't cram 50 people in here, but obviously the candidates are present because they are interested in what is going on and we are having an admin here because that is their right through the process. It is absolutely open, that is the transparent part of it."
