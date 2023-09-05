FAIRMONT — As the 2024 General Election cycle nears, Marion County officials continue to consolidate voting precincts to minimize costs and ensure polling locations have sufficient staff.
Currently, the number of voting precincts in Marion County stands at 65, and local officials hope to see that number decrease even further.
In May, the Marion County Commission approved recommendations from County Clerk Julie Kincaid to consolidate the number of voting precincts from 77 to 64.
The approval came in an effort to reduce overall expenditures during elections, and to ensure proper staffing amid a national poll worker shortage, Kincaid said.
Voting precincts in Marion County were redistricted after the 2020 U.S. Census, bringing the total number of precincts to 77 — a number Kincaid said required a costly number of poll workers.
“We started out with way too many precincts,” she said.
Voting precincts do not exactly correlate to polling locations, but the county is required to provide accessible poll stations for voters countywide.
As it currently stands, the layout of voting precincts would require 26 polling locations, but that number has not been finalized and will change as the county continues to consolidate precincts, Kincaid said.
In May, the County Commission expressed hesitancy to reduce the number of voting precincts, concerned that it could make it harder for residents to vote. But Kincaid said the county has taken steps to ensure voting remains convenient for community members.
“This doesn’t affect the voters at all because they’re still going to have plenty of places to vote, and they still have plenty of ways to vote,” she said.
Beyond ensuring that polling locations remain accessible to voters living in every precinct, select locations in the county will continue to offer early voting 10 days prior to the 2024 General Election, Kincaid said.
In addition, Marion County offers absentee voting for individuals unable to visit a physical polling location, and officials will provide residents paper ballots in advance of the General Election.
“We’re trying to be as accommodating to the voters as possible,” she said.
Kincaid emphasized that precinct reductions benefit not just the officials running elections, but also the residents whose taxes fund election proceedings. “This is a huge thing to save costs for county taxpayers,” she added.
Kincaid presented the most recent changes to voting precincts to the Commission during its meeting Aug. 30. “We’re making sure everyone can vote, and easily,” she said during the meeting.
During the meeting, the Commission approved consolidation of Precinct 7 into Precinct 2; Precincts 16 and 18 into Precinct 20; Precincts 13, 34, and 36 into Precinct 30; Precincts 43 and 48 into Precinct 45; Precinct 92 into Precinct 88; Precincts 100 and 101 into Precinct 120; and Precinct 102 into Precinct 96.
Commissioners expressed content over the changes to voting precincts, and said the modifications stand to benefit the county in the upcoming election cycle.
“We’ve worked on it for a long time,” said Commission President Ernie VanGilder during the meeting, who added that the Clerk’s Office has done a “great job” and “helped save a ton of money for the county.”
VanGilder added that the Commission would like to see the final number of voting precincts reduced to 55 entering the 2024 General Election.
Voters affected by changes to voting precincts must be notified through mail before an election occurs, Kincaid said. Residents whose voting precincts have been modified can expect written notice in the weeks to come, she said.
