FAIRMONT — As another new school year approaches, the Marion County Family Resource Network is gearing up to support local families by bringing back one of its most popular programs — back-to-school backpack giveaways.
“We want to support families to create stronger families and a stronger community,” Amanda Smith, outreach and development specialist, said. “One of the ways to support families is to help them meet their needs.”
Smith said that rising prices and mounting financial constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic left families with greater need during back-to-school season, which led the FRN to expand its school supply giveaways.
This year, in addition to providing school supplies as needed, the FRN has packed 500 new backpacks with school supplies it is providing community members for free. As of Monday morning, the organization had distributed 133 of these bags.
Backpacks are packed according to school supply needs by grade level, from pre-K to grade 12, Smith said. The FRN’s efforts also help take a burden off teachers’ shoulders.
“We know that teachers don’t always necessarily get paid the greatest, and they use a lot of their own, personal money on their kids,” she said. “It’s one of our ways to help the community and the school system — to get these kids started with school supplies.”
Outreach Specialist Melvin Rogers said the FRN works to meet community members where they’re at, oftentimes driving to locations across the county to better reach people in need of support.
While the FRN’s primary purpose is to serve as an informational hub for Marion County residents, Rogers said its mission has expanded to more direct forms of outreach, enabled by the support it receives from community partners.
“A lot of people are surprised that so many families are at the poverty level or below the poverty level, and don’t get the option of buying kids bookbags,” Rogers said.
Rogers said community donations allow the FRN to provide direct support to schools in need, and can take requests for some specific items.
“We like to supply a lot,” Rogers said. “Just to make sure those needs are taken care of.”
Moving forward, the FRN hopes that its backpack giveaways, which have become a community staple, will remain in years to come.
“I’m hoping that we can continue to do it year after year,” Smith said. “People are really needing these essentials.”
