WHITE HALL — With all the construction happening at the Middletown Commons, it's easy to forget that among the list of stores is a new hospital.
Mon Health System's newest hospital will open in the coming weeks on the rear side of the Middletown Commons. Monday, the hospital and its staff opened their doors to the community to get a glimpse inside.
"We're pleased to be able to share our progress in the Mon Marion Neighborhood hospital," Mon Health System CEO David Goldberg said. "We invited the community to come and see what their newest hospital will look like."
The 20,000 square-foot, 10-bed hospital with an 8-bed emergency room is slated to officially open mid-December. Walking through the new facility, it looks like it could be open tomorrow. Goldberg said the remaining work is mostly signage and finishing touches.
"Walking through the facility you'll see, [everything] is installed, our pharmacy is up and running and we're ready to go," he said.
There are several goals Mon Health has, opening the new hospital., Goldberg said One goal is to bring care closer to those who need it.
While White Hall is just a trip down the interstate from a choice of hospitals, communities deeper into the rural sections of Marion County aren't so lucky. Mon Health's goal is to bring top-of-the-line care to hard-to-reach places.
Heading up the many of the operations at the Neighborhood Hospital is Chris Evans, who is the facility's COO. Evans grew up in Clarksburg, and previously worked as the emergency room director for Fairmont General, so he knows the importance to bringing care to the people.
"Access to care is one of the most important things we can provide to our citizens," Evans said. "The ability for Marion County to be able to easily get to a facility to get access to care. .. for situations where minutes matter is a huge boost to the quality of life for the residents."
Del. Guy Ward, R-White Hall, attended the open house Monday and said that the community has been asking for something like this hospital for a while.
"We've been looking forward to something like this for a long time, even when I was mayor," Ward said. "This whole opportunity came about from the project in getting the Middletown Mall revitalized, and this [hospital] plays a big part in it."
Another of Mon Health's goals with opening the hospital is to get ahead of the competition. Small-scale hospitals have begun popping up around Pennsylvania and other states, but this hospital is the first of its kind in West Virginia.
"We're introducing the community to a new way to deliver care that's in the form of a small-format hospital," Regional CEO of the Neighborhood Hospitals Cindy Dorundo said. "Parking your car and getting to the CT Scan is fewer than 50 steps. That proximity and not having to take 'big fieldtrips' like in other hospitals is fit in a compact space."
The hospital isn't just the first of its kind in the state, it's also the state's first free-standing hospital to open in nearly two decades. But what makes it special for White Hall is that it's scaled for the community.
"They're not here in White Hall opening a 400-bed unit, they're looking at what the community needs and scaling to that, so there's hyper-efficiency," Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Jonathan Board said. "No more hour drive to an ER. .. you're in and out the door and get the service you need, that's what's exciting for us."
According to its initial Certificate of Need filed with the state, Mon Health planned to build a “10-bed hospital in Marion County providing a fully functioning emergency room and corresponding services with all the normal diagnostic and support services of an acute care hospital; capital expenditure: $25 million.”
