FAIRMONT — COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.S. and around the world. In West Virginia, Marion County still has one the highest numbers of cases.
On Dec. 19, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that Marion County had COVID 60 cases, the third highest amount in the state. Kanawha County reported 131 and Berkeley County reported 88. Mercer County reported 60 cases, as well. By Dec. 21, Marion County cases jumped to 76, Berkeley to 108 and Mercer to 62, while Kanawha dropped to 108.
In the most recent update from Dec. 22, Marion County reported 81 active cases, Berkeley with 122 and Kanawha with 124. There were 1,326 active cases in West Virginia.
The population size of Berkeley County in 2021 was 126,069 and Kanawha County's was 177,952 in 2021. Marion County population in 2021 was 56,001.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said a rise in cases could be from indoor gatherings as the weather gets cold, but it's difficult to count the true number of cases, since the July 1 change in how cases were reported.
Anyone without insurance who visits the Marion County Health Department to get tested is given an at-home test kit, the results of which don't get reported to the state, under current reporting guidelines. White said this has caused the true number of cases to be unknown and likely much higher than what's provided by DHHR.
Around the world, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, as well. Cases started to go down in the United States during the summer and remained steady through the fall, but numbers started increasing in December. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report for Dec. 21 reported 487,367 cases, up from the Dec. 14 report of 455,028 cases nationwide.
In China, according to The Associated Press, cases continue to rise, with crowded intensive care units in hospitals and packed crematoriums.
According to the report, China's government has reported a total of seven COVID-19 deaths since restrictions loosened dramatically on Dec. 7. The total death tool is a mere 5,241. As of Dec. 20, a Chinese health official said only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure count towards the official death toll.
Experts have forecast between 1 and 2 million deaths in China through the end of next year, and a top World Health Organization official warned that Beijing’s way of counting would "underestimate the true death toll."
To stay safe during the holiday season, White and DHHR urge West Virginians age six months and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. White said everyone can continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and eat healthy foods to boost the body's immune system.
This article contained reporting from The Associated Press
