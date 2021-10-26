FAIRMONT — As cases numbers for COVID-19 fall, the Marion County Health Department is seeing an increase in COVID vaccinations.
Recently, the health department leased the vacant WVU Medicine building at 1343 Locust Ave. to serve as its COVID-19 vaccination hub. The building serves as a community "outpost" within the residential areas surrounding the hospital and Fairmont State University.
The facility offers quick and easy access for the community to get vaccinated and Lloyd White, administrator for the health department, said that the facility has attributed to the recent uptick in vaccination the department has experienced.
"When we look at our vaccination efforts, our goal is to make it as easy as possible so anyone who wants the vaccine can get it," White said. "Having it off-site at this location... we've made it as easy as possible to get the vaccine and we hope that people take advantage of the opportunity and get vaccinated."
Since the health department began to operate out of the Locust Avenue building at the end of September, White and his staff have overseen a steady increase in vaccination numbers in the county and a drop in tests and positive cases.
"[This change] is due to a number of things," White said. "Unfortunately we are seeing a higher number of deaths, and so when you have deaths it causes you to wonder how this death could have been prevented. Hopefully our message has been clear — the only way out of this pandemic is through vaccination."
Last week, the health department administered 111 vaccinations, an increase over the previous week's 64 jabs.
The county also had 167 new active cases and 105 tests last week, a drop from the previous week's 206 new cases and 116 tests.
"We're going in the right direction, vaccine uptake is increased and cases are down," said Megan Payne, director of nursing for the health department. "I'm very proud of Marion County and the community and Mr. White's efforts to get us where we are with our numbers. We're doing pretty good."
A few things have changed procedurally at the new facility. Originally, vaccine appointments done at the health department's 2nd Street office were all mostly walk-ins. Now that all three major COVID vaccinations — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have been approved for booster doses, the process is a bit more meticulous.
White now ask residents who are planning to get a vaccination from the health department to preregister either through the WVUMedicine online portal at wvumedicine.org/info/marion-vaccine, or by calling the department at 304-366-3360.
The Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots for all three major COVID vaccinations, as well as "mix and match" boosters, for anyone 65-years-old and up or anyone with underlying health conditions or a public-facing line of work.
For those who have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, it is recommended to get a booster six months after the second dose was administered. For those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson, it is recommended to get a booster two months after the initial dose.
"If you're eligible for the vaccine our recommendation is that you get it," White said. "At the end of the day it's a personal decision, we just ask you consider costs, benefits and risks. We continue to encourage masks in closed areas and hand hygiene. If we do those well, then we can go a long way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.