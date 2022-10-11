FAIRMONT — Local law enforcement officers joined forces for a three day active shooter training focused on rural and suburban America.
The training kicked off on Saturday and lasted through Monday. Saturday and Sunday were spent at Fairmont Senior High and Monday concluded at the Marion County Courthouse. The goal was for officers to learn how to assess a high intensity active shooter situation with not a lot of back up.
"It's been an excellent training because it allows multiple agencies to work together. We do not have a lot of law enforcement officers in this county and if there was a major incident, it would be very important for us to pool our limited resources to work together," West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Officer Randall Kocsis said.
The training was lead by John Dapkins and Nick Klementowitcz from Jersey Tactical Corp. Both men are former SWAT Team officers who started a manufacturing company for tools used during breachings. They host trainings. Dapkins said they have sold products across the United States and Klementowitcz said they have spent the past three weeks traveling the country hosting trainings.
"My partner, John, and I were on the same SWAT team together. We broke every single breaching tool out there. So, we had to develop something we wouldn’t break. What happened was the companies had great customer service and would send us replacement tools, but if we couldn’t save somebody, it is still a failed breach," Klementowitcz said.
During the training, Dapkins and Klementowitcz explained that the difference in breaches in rural or suburban America and major cities is typically the amount of officers and response times.
Officers practiced entering rooms in small formations with practice guns and using tools manufactured by Jersey Tactical Corp. including their shields and "the claw," which is door-opening tool.
"Most of the time, in rural or suburban America, the reality is a one or two officer response depending on the range of the territory and size of school and so many other things," Dapkins said.
Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Billie shared similar sentiments.
"These instructors have given a realistic approach for rural areas. They're doing a lot of training for two or three officers to respond quickly and be able to go into an active shooter situation instead of, if you're in a big city where you have 30 officers responding really quick," Billie said.
The training included officers from the Division of Natural Resources, the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Fairmont City Police, White Hall Police and Fairmont State University Campus Police.
"The officers here this week were phenomenal because a lot of them took time off. You can tell they’re motivated and you can tell they want to train. I can tell instantly when someone is into or not and these guys are. They take their job serious, they take their role serious and they’re putting themselves in a position that God forbid someone needs help, they’re going to be able to respond quickly," Klementowicz said.
Officers said one of the most challenging parts was getting comfortable to the new gear, which added weight while they were moving around. Billie mentioned a ballistic shield and "the claw," adding additional weight he wasn't used to moving around with.
The Marion County Commission provided $100,000 in funding to purchase training materials and tools for an actual emergency response. The purchased items includes anti-rifle armor, bulletproof shields, ladders and stop-the-bleed kits for every school in Marion County.
Klementowicz said, as a training lieutenant and a training sergeant, in his experience, there was never enough money dedicated to officer training for breaching and active shooting.
"Now, with the hybrid business that we have, we can offer both for a reasonable price, so it’s a one stop shop. We can provide the tools that are pretty much the best in the nation — we’ve been told that. Then we can provide the training and, since it’s a package deal, it’s more affordable than if you bought tools from somebody else and brought someone else in for training," Klementowicz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.