FAIRMONT — Marion County residents can celebrate Earth Day by grabbing seeds from the Seed Vault located in the Marion County Public Library.
The Seed Vault will open on Earth Day, April 22, at 10 a.m. and until around 2 p.m., residents can stop by to drop off or pick up a variety of different seeds. The Seed Vault will be located in the lobby of the library. It is a partnership between the Marion County Master Gardeners and the Marion County Public Library.
"People can come and pick any seeds that they would like to take home to grow. Ideally, they would bring back the back seeds that they had saved from their own harvest from this year, in the fall. Throughout that process, it not only shares and builds the community, but it also strengthens the seeds and the biodiversity that we have," Master Gardener Shelby Dillon said.
On Earth Day, the Master Gardeners will be outside in the alley next to the library at 321 Monroe St. with some local nonprofits and a few vendors that are passionate about the seed project. They will also have free activities for people who are young or "young at heart."
Dillon said there will be heirloom seeds, which everyone has stories of — either from their grandparents or other family members planting while growing up.
The idea for the Seed Vault has been in the works for around a year and a half, Marion County Public Library General Manager Kerry Trahan said. Trahan said while figuring what new services to offer at the library, they sent out a survey and the most popular response was a seed library.
"So, we started to develop this program. Then coincidentally, we had staff members who either knew people that were Master Gardeners or were involved in the Master Gardener Program. They, coincidentally, were looking to start a seed library, also. So, that's how the collaboration came into existence," Trahan said.
Both Dillon and Trahan said they are excited for the event, but for slightly different reasons.
"I love getting people into growing things. It is one of the most empowering and rewarding experiences to be able to grow something from seed all the way to harvest. To be able to enjoy literally the fruits of your labor I think is one of the coolest things and if I can share that with, people I want to" Dillon said.
Trahan said she's excited to bring people together.
"I don't think there's anything like this in Marion County. And I know, there are a lot of avid gardeners out there that are just looking to kind of come together to talk to other people, which is what the master gardeners are really there for. So, hopefully this helps promote not only their organization, but give them just a place to be able to share their experiences with other people in the community," Trahan said.
Anyone planning to attend the event is also encouraged to bring seeds to swap or leave for other community members. Seeds can be dropped off at the library anytime before, during or after the event on Earth Day. The Master Gardeners created a seed intake form, which will have basic information about the seeds and can be filled out on Earth Day or after.
Dillon said any seeds are eligible for donation — either seeds that were grown and harvested or commercially grown and packaged.
For more information on how to donate, contact the Marion County Public Library at 304-366-1210 or visit the Marion County Master Gardener Association's Facebook page for additional information.
