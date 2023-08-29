FAIRMONT – A recent infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly in neighboring Taylor County has state officials on alert.
West Virginia Department of Agriculture Spotted Lanternfly Coordinator James Watson said Marion County residents who have traveled to Pittsburgh or other heavily-populated areas recently should check their vehicles and their property around their homes because of how the spotted lanternfly travels. Known as a leaf-hopper, the invasive pests, which are native to China, India and Vietnam, get other places by attaching themselves to modes of transportation.
“These insects are excellent hitchhikers,” Watson said Monday. “They attach themselves to other things to move around.
“The infestation appears to be primarily focused on the 119 corridor as you enter Grafton from the north.”
In previous years, the spotted lanternfly has also been captured in Hancock, Brooke, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia.
Watson said his office received a call from a Grafton resident, which led him to place traps in the downtown area of the city.
“We found a fourth instar nymph,” he said. “We first found one nymph in the trap and then went back and found a few here, a few there...there’s way more there than we’d like to see.”
While Watson has been working on the state’s spotted lanternfly project since the fall of 2021, he said the first pest of the species was first detected in Bunker Hill, W.Va. in the Eastern Panhandle in 2019. However, the first spotted lanternfly in the U.S. was found in Eastern Pennsylvania in 2013, possibly arriving on a container ship from the Far East.
“The spotted lanternfly causes damage to agricultural and forestry plants by sucking the sap out of them,” Watson said. “Of course, without sap, the plant will eventually die.
“We’re getting, unfortunately, a lot hitchhikers from the Pittsburgh area, they’re ending up in Morgantown and Fairmont.”
Spotted lanternflies feed off another invasive species, a plant that was brought to the U.S. from China in the late 1700s to plant as a shade tree. Watson said landowners often mistake the tree of heaven plant with Eastern Sumac, but it isn’t and he recommends destroying any tree of heaven plants found in West Virginia, especially since the spotted lanternfly continues to grow in numbers.
According to The Nature Conservancy, “The tree of heaven crowds out native species and secretes a chemical into the soil that is toxic to surrounding plants.”
“By reducing the number of tree of heaven, we can reduce the number of lanternfly,” Watson said.
Research shows that spotted lanternfly also feed on crops and plants, including grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees.
Watson said while the spotted lanternfly does not pose a threat to animals or humans, the W.Va. Department of Agriculture recommends the pest be destroyed with pesticide to prevent its reproduction.
While Watson spends a great deal of his workday in the woods searching for the spotted lanternfly, he also conducts outreach where he provides residents and businesses with educational pamphlets about the invasive species.
“The WVDA is working closely with USDA-APHIS to identify and treat areas where spotted lanternfly is found,” West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said in a press release. “However, with no known native predators, spotted lanternfly will continue to spread across our state, impacting agriculture industries and private property.”
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has made it easy to report spotted lanternfly sightings to state officials. Using any email app on a smartphone or other device, email the WVDA at bugbusters@wvda.us to report a sighting.
“So, far the people we’ve talked with seem to be unaware they existed there,” Watson said. “They need to be on the lookout, be especially vigilant.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.