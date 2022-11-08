FAIRMONT — Monday's agenda for the Marion County Board of Education included eight student expulsions.
While the board was unable to provide the details of the expulsions for privacy reasons, School Superintendent Donna Hage said that of the 23 expulsions this year, 16 have been drug related.
The board has been monitoring concerns about increased use of vapes in the county's middle and high schools and have implemented sensors around campuses to detect students using banned substances.
However, with the increased numbers of students caught vaping, the district has discovered that many of these vapes contain THC, a psychoactive chemical mainly found in cannabis.
"This is a concern, very much. This number of expulsions are typical in March and we're seeing them in November," Hage said. "We are certainly monitoring that and monitoring the progress made to remedy it."
The board regretfully approved all eight expulsions Monday night, and discussed ways of eliminating the problem all together. Recently, Fairmont State University nursing students talked with students about the dangers of vaping. The board suggested possibly having a collaboration with West Virginia University's nursing program to speak with students about the consequences.
East Dale Expansion
The four-classroom expansion at East Dale Elementary School has hit another construction delay.
The project that would bring the area's pre-K classes out of their current satellite location and onto the school's main campus has been in the works for a year and a half. Its completion date was moved once from summer 2022 to October, then again to November 27 then again Monday night to March 1, 2023.
"Delay in construction is one of those frustrating things for us as a school system," Hage said. "To delay any project is something that we are struggling with, particularly when it's out of our hands."
The delay is caused by a supply chain issue outside the control of the school district. The missing piece is an electrical component that controls the heat in the building. The board members have been vocal in protest to the number of change orders requested by the contractor.
A total of 15 change orders have been approved by the board on the project so far, with two more pending.
"About 11 percent of the total project cost is change orders and I just think that is totally unacceptable," Board member George Boyles said. "I'd look very closely at these two pending change orders, and I think we need to come to some type of discussion."
The levy
Former school board president Mary Jo Thomas, head of the district's levy committee, spoke Monday night to update the board on the work she and the committee have done to spread the word about the levy and its importance to the county schools.
The excess levy accounts for 20 percent of the total budget of Marion County Schools and pays for everything from salaries to transportation. Marion County has the longest continuously approved levy in the state.
While the board members are barred from taking an official stance for or against the levy, they've made it clear that the county would be in a tough spot financially without it.
"We were mostly well received in our outreach and I'm cautiously optimistic," Thomas said. "I just cannot imagine life without the levy."
The board's next meeting will be Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the central office.
