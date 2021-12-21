FAIRMONT — COVID-19 is continuing its pattern of peaks and valleys as cases within Marion County Schools climb.
At its meeting Monday night, the Marion County School Board received an update on the steady increase in COVID-19 cases the district is experiencing.
At the meeting, School Superintendent Donna Hage reported 420 school-related positive cases of the coronavirus. Resulting quarantines have benched several sports teams, including two basketball teams, a wrestling team and a swim team.
"Last week, we had a couple of days where we had no school-related COVID cases, but Wednesday last week we started to see an increase," Hage said. "On Friday we had 10 new cases and today we had five."
This trend is not local to just Marion County, but in districts across the country. The new, more contagious Omicron variant combined with holiday travel and family holiday celebrations makes the perfect conditions for another spike the likes of what was seen in January 2021.
The Omicron variant now accounts for 73 percent of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended on Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
"This is just reminding us to be mindful of everything we can do to mitigate and reduce the transmission," Hage said. "It's hard because people out in the communities are living their lives like usual. We hope we will not see an increase similar to what we saw in October and November."
Marion County Schools has sent out a survey to gauge the community interest in the offering of vaccination clinics in the schools, which is online at www.marionboe.com.
Increases in bullying incidents
The school district has reported an increase in violence and bullying among students. The board discussed the issues extensively Monday evening and landed on a soft agreement to revisit the districts bullying policy at the start of the year.
"I hate to say it, but we may get to the point where we need more [prevention resource] officers," Board member Tom Dragich said to Hage. "I appreciate the information you give to us and the administrators."
Bullying is a hard statistic to quantify, but Marion County works to make reporting an incident of bullying as easy and as fruitful as possible. Bullying and harassment incident forms are available to parents or students to fill out and every case is reviewed.
Despite this and the district's zero-tolerance bullying policy, board member James Saunders insists there's more the district can do to protect students.
"I'd really like to hear this board agree with me — we need to revisit our policy on bullying," Saunders said. "I think these kids that do the bullying think they can just get by with it and that's sad. We need to let them know that this board of education has a zero tolerance on bullying."
Dangerous TikTok trends
Last week, the county schools upped security due to a national trend on the social media app TikTok where students would make bomb or shooting threats to get out of a day of school.
Harrison County schools were disrupted by the threats, but no threats surfaced targeting Marion County specifically.
This is one of several TikTok trends that have surfaced this year causing grief for schools around the country.
"[TikTok] is really something we wrestle with as a school system, several people and parents I've talked to didn't even know what TikTok is," Hage said. "I think parents becoming aware of what it is and how students access it... and being mindful of how many hours their child spends on social media are all helpful."
In other business:
- The board honored the Fairmont Senior football team for their recent state championship win.
- The board honored the Fairmont Senior cheerleaders for placing runner-up in the state cheer competition.
- The board heard updates from the principals of Monongah Elementary and Fairview Elementary.
- Hage announced the STEAM Room will be complete mid-January.
- Hage announced the return of the Summer SOLE program for 2022 with increased scale and partnerships.
The board wished the community a happy holidays and will reconvene for their next meeting on Jan. 3.
