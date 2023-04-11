FAIRMONT — A bond measure to pay for major facility needs around the county could find its way onto the 2024 primary ballot.
Monday morning, the Marion County School Board held a work session regarding the district's upcoming budget plans. After the board reviewed the highlights of the 2020-2030 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, which acts as a roadmap for facility repairs and improvements over the next decade, the idea of approaching the voters with a request for a new bond was proposed.
The county's last bond, which passed in 2010, was paid off in full by taxpayers in 2021. That bond paid for major renovations to Fairmont Senior High and built East Fairmont Middle School. Now that that $15.7 million is off the citizens' tax bills, the board is considering another bond.
Although only in the preliminary stage, board members said overdue facility improvements around the county would be top priority, including electrical maintenance that is coming due on equipment that is too old to repair.
However, the big-ticket item that the board hopes would sell the idea of a bond to the voters would be the East Fairmont High athletic facility.
"If we ran a bond for something that people care about and we include in the East Fairmont Athletic Facility... I really believe we'd have a chance to see that [bond] pass," Board member James Saunders said. "We could also really take care of a lot of needs the budget can't handle."
With the 2010 bond falling off the public's taxes, the board hopes to propose a new bond sooner rather than later.
The last bond the county tried to pass was for a new gymnasium at North Marion High in 2012. That measure narrowly failed to meet the 50 percent plus one vote needed to pass.
Saunders was president of the school board when that bond failed to pass, at that time. He said the voter's decision was due to the fact that 2010 bond was still on the books. He and the rest of the board hope that if they decide to run a bond next year, it fairs better than the last.
"I think the culture is changing in Marion County from the standpoint that the public is starting to understand how important fiscal responsibility is to us," Board member George Boyles said. "It shows and I think that if we continue to build on that culture, we should be able to pass a bond."
School Superintendent Donna Heston admitted she was expecting the board to task her with a new bond proposal before the next election cycle.
"The previous bond expired before I started and so it's been off the voter's taxes for two years now," Heston said. "If we do run a bond, it now has to run with the election, so now our first opportunity to pass a bond would be next May."
As mentioned before, while the major project funded by the bond would be the East Fairmont Athletic Facility, there are plenty of other projects in the county that need work that would take years to complete with the current budget.
Several boilers need replacing, older facilities need updating and many schools in the county lack in security infrastructure. According to the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, almost $190 million will be needed for exterior and interior maintenance and upgrades to bring all facilities up to code.
Major projects like the addition to East Dale Elementary and the HVAC projects in North Marion High and East Fairmont Middle have taken a few million dollars off that total, but it's still a major bill for needed maintenance.
"It is an extensive list of projects, but we have a limited pool of money," Heston said. "Some of the projects on this list have been waiting since before this CEFP was created."
