FAIRMONT — Usually, the Marion County Board of Education meetings are a string of votes and explanations, but Monday's meeting was filled with music, speeches and robots and drones whizzing overhead.
Monday night, the meeting opened with a performance by West Fairmont Middle School's a cappella choir, the Polar Vortex. The group is the first group of its kind in the county, according to School Superintendent Donna Heston.
The group of middle schoolers traveled to Nordonia, Ohio for the annual a cappella festival and was the only out-of-state middle school to perform.
Students gave board members and guests a taste of their repertoire with an arrangement of "Glitter" by Daisy the Great. The group only meets for an hour once a week after school, but no one in the room could have gathered that from their performance, which received a standing ovation.
"It's amazing, it's absolutely amazing what these students are able to do and I cannot thank these two ladies enough for the time and effort they put into these students," WFMS Principal June Haught said.
The group is advised by two volunteers, Mallory DeCleene and Samantha Lilly.
After their opening song, West Fairmont Middle's student council spoke about their January trip to the West Virginia state student council conference.
Student council members reflected on their trip and what they took away with speeches to the board members.
Following the middle schoolers were their high school counterparts from Fairmont Senior High. Fairmont Senior's student government members attended the LEAD Spark Conference in Washington, D.C.
Nathy Janes, the group's faculty advisor, thanked the board for allowing her students to attend the trip and the board was very pleased to see the poise and ease with which the students presented their thoughts on the conference.
First to speak was FSHS Freshman Class President Jamyson Posey, who spoke from his script with hardly a hiccup.
"I was taught how thinking governs our experiences... when you choose to be negative, sometimes those decisions result in a mess," Jamyson said. "Communication is key to being a good leader."
The speakers were rounded out by the Fairmont Senior Student Body President Rozaireo Jones who highlighted his experiences making relationships and bringing home ideas from other high schoolers around the country.
"There are specifically unique problems that face high school students not only in our state but all around the country, ranging from social media influence to political activism," Jones said. "Overall, this trip was incredibly beneficial for our student council, and we'll be implementing some of these ideas before we leave this coming May."
Board members applauded the students for their presentations, and cited the importance of public speaking in curriculum and the impressive display these students put on.
"Very well spoken, all of you. You have that finesse and that's something I wish I had," Board President Donna Costello said. "You all just presented yourselves well and I really appreciate that."
At the end of the meeting, the board gave a farewell to Gia Deasy, the district's administrative assistant overseeing special education. Deasy has served in Marion County Schools for 40 years and will retire this summer.
The room gave Deasy a standing ovation to thank her for her service to the county.
"This is not only a big loss for Marion County, it's a big loss for the state of West Virginia," Board member James Saunders said. "I'd hate to follow her. Gia, thank you for all your hard work."
Heston has made the decision to not fill Deasy's position but distribute the duties across the central office staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.