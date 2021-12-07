FAIRMONT — Despite the delays brought by COVID-19, the East Dale Elementary expansion is coming along.
East Dale's campus is humming with the sounds of machinery and construction as the building is being outfitted with the addition of four new pre-K classrooms, four new kindergarten classrooms, a new bus loop and potentially a new entrance and principal's office.
The board was happy to learn at Monday's school board meeting that the project will be completed in October 2022. The board broke ground on the project in August and expected construction to be finished by summer 2022, but several delays — including issues with steel acquisition — stretched the competition date into the fall term.
"[The new date] is a couple months past what our original competition date was, but we're excited about it," Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said. "This is a move into the middle of the school year, but we don't think that will hinder instruction. These will be ready-to-go classrooms."
The school board is also requesting additional state funds late this month, which, if awarded, will also pay for the addition of a new principal's office and a more secure entrance.
In other facilities business, the school board has recently addressed issues at East Fairmont Middle School, where the foundation is settling and forming large cracks in the school's walls, specifically in the cafeteria.
While these issues are not cause for major alarm, the board is addressing them swiftly. THe board accepted a bid Monday night to begin the remedy process. Bridgeport-based The Thrasher Group, which was hired to assess the damage at East Fairmont Middle, has been monitoring the construction at East Dale to ensure similar issues do not arise.
"I've been out to East Dale and Thrasher is monitoring those [dirt] compactions every four feet," board member Tom Dragich said. "I'm not sure that happened at East [Middle]. ... Compaction has been a problem for us, but from what I've seen so far this will solve our problem."
School interventionists
Continuing one of Hage's new traditions, the board hears reports from two principals each board meeting, who report the good and the bad their schools are dealing with.
Monday, East Dale and Fairmont Senior High's principals gave presentations. Jim Green, principal at FSHS, brought up the sharp increase in fights between students and violent outbreaks targeted at teachers and other students.
"I had a talk today with our administration about student-on-students disrespect and student-staff disrespect," Green said. "The ability of students to mediate their own conflicts has gone downhill."
In addition, nearly every principal who has reported to the board has noted an increase in learning loss in most subjects after last year's mandated virtual learning.
However, Monday's agenda also included the hiring of several more interventionists, which are temporary positions paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funding, who will target problems in the schools and help specific students who are struggling.
The positions range from specific subjects, such as reading and math, to behavioral help. The interventionists will work during and after school, inside the institutions and in the community.
Hage is confident these positions will help many of the problems the schools are reporting.
"We know that we need to recover instruction with a large number of our students, so these interventionists are our opportunity to do that," Hage said. "We've hired two interventionists in each school to help throughout the day... as well as after school tutoring."
Thanks all around
The boardroom where the meetings are held is often sparsely filled, but Monday it was standing room only as proud parents, community members and school staff attended to support several organizations and teams the board honored.
The East Fairmont Middle School cross country teams, both the boys and the girls, were honored by the board after each won the county cross country tournament in their respective divisions.
The school board also honored volunteers with the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop for their work in providing over 1,000 families with Christmas presents this year. DD Meighen, one of the shop's founding members, turned the thanks back at the board and the schools, who were able to raise over $11,000, which accounted for almost half of the Toy Shop's budget this year.
Other business:
- The board renewed a retirement incentive, offering any full-time employee $500 for an early retirement announcement.
- The board voted 4-1 to rebid their trash collection contract, an issue that has been brought up several times over the last year.
- The board discussed the possibility of holding vaccine clinics for the elementary and middle schoolers who are now eligible to get the COVID vaccine.
The next board meeting will be Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. at the central office.
